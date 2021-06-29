Two injured in shooting early Tuesday on near East Side

Two people were injured in an overnight shooting Tuesday at Minnie Gillette Drive and East Eagle Street, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.
Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said a 26-year-old Buffalo man was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.
A 19-year-old Buffalo woman was listed in stable condition Tuesday at the medical center.
Police were asking anyone with information to call the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Harold McNeil
