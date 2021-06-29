 Skip to main content
Two injured in shooting early Tuesday on near East Side
Two people were injured in an overnight shooting Tuesday at Minnie Gillette Drive and East Eagle Street, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said a 26-year-old Buffalo man was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

A 19-year-old Buffalo woman was listed in stable condition Tuesday at the medical center.

Police were asking anyone with information to call the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

