Two indicted for attempted murder in Amherst shooting that left teenager paralyzed
Two indicted for attempted murder in Amherst shooting that left teenager paralyzed

Jeremiah Johnson

Jeremiah Johnson, 20, was arraigned Thursday.

 Courtesy of Erie County District Attorney's Office

Two people have been indicted in connection with a 2021 shooting in Amherst that left a teenage victim paralyzed, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Jeremiah Johnson of Amherst was arraigned Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on one count each of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Johnson's co-defendant in the case, an 18-year-old Rochester male, was arraigned on the same charges before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes on Dec. 23, 2021.  

The Rochester teenager, whose name is not being released because of his age, attempted to kill the 17-year-old victim by shooting him with a rifle as the victim walked on Fairgreen Avenue on July 26, prosecutors alleged. The accused teen, who was also 17 at the time, was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Johnson when the shooting occurred, prosecutors alleged.

Johnson, who was charged as an accomplice, drove from the scene, prosecutors said.

The victim, who underwent surgery at Erie County Medical Center,  suffered paralysis and continues to receive treatment for the injuries he suffered in the attack.

Johnson, who was wanted on the indictment warrant, was located in Orange County, Calif., in late December and extradited back to Buffalo in late January. If convicted of all charges, both defendants face a maximum of 25 years in prison. They are being held in custody without bail. 

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

