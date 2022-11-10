Two in custody after shootings on West Side and at clinic

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Buffalo police had two men in custody following two shootings Thursday morning on the city's Lower West Side, one inside a home on Pennsylvania Avenue and then a second inside substance abuse treatment clinic, police said.

One woman was shot at the residence in her leg and she was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she was being treated for non-drugrelated activities.

Police said that neither incident was a "a planned attack" and that both incidents "appear to be attempted robberies tied to drug activity."

The first shooting took place at about 8:45 a.m. at a residence on Pennsylvania, near Prospect Avenue.

After that, a suspect went into the Alba de Vida clinic, a methadone clinic on Virginia and 10th streets.

"The suspect fired a shot at a wall in the lobby area," police said in a statement. "A security guard at the clinic then engaged the suspect and a struggle ensued involving two security guards and the suspect. At some point during the struggle, the suspects gun discharged and additional shots were fired."

Police said no one was shot inside the clinic.

A short time later a second suspect from the Pennsylvania Avenue shooting was taken into custody on College Street.

A witness to the incident at the clinic told The Buffalo News that he saw an SUV pull up in front of the clinic on Virginia and that man got out with what appeared to be an AR-15.

“He went straight in,” said Shane Boundy, who said he then heard two or three shots and saw people run out of the building.

Boundy, a construction worker who was working in a building right across from the clinic, said he ducked. "I didn't want to get shot," he said.

A video taken by a bystander and posted to Facebook appeared to show two security guards on top of a man on the ground, holding him down, on the sidewalk in front of the clinic. The guards are out of breath and their Covid face masks are hanging from their ears. One guard can he heard saying "Get the gun!" Another said: "He got off three shot. A man crouched down next to them and the man on the ground and accused him: “You pulled a gun on my sister?” A uniformed Buffalo police officer approached them.

The clinic was open and dispensing doses after the incident.

Several patients drove up and appeared confused and distressed.

One woman who walked up toward the crime scene said: "I'm glad I didn't come early."