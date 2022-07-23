 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two hurt, motorist charged with drugged driving after horse and buggy crash in Chautauqua County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Two people in a horse and buggy were injured Friday night in the Town of Chautauqua, and the motorist accused of crashing into their vehicle was charged with felony impaired driving.

Adam L. West, 41, of Portland, was traveling north in his vehicle at about 7:45 p.m. on Thayer Road when it struck the horse and buggy, which was headed south and carrying four passengers, according to Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies.

Two of the passengers were injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Erie, Pa.

Deputies, who were unavailable Saturday, did not report the names and conditions of those hurt.  

West was under the influence of drugs and failed a field sobriety test after the crash, sheriff's officials said, and was charged with a felony because he has been convicted of driving while ability impaired by drugs within the last 10 years. 

People are also reading…

West was also charged with failure to keep right. 

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Intern

I'm an intern for the editorial team. I completed my undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Michigan-Flint and Syracuse University respectively. Proud Michigander who has become acquainted with Upstate New York.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan 6 hearing reveals divisive, profane WH meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News