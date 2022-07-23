Two hurt, motorist charged with drugged driving after horse and buggy crash in Chautauqua County

Two people in a horse and buggy were injured Friday night in the Town of Chautauqua, and the motorist accused of crashing into their vehicle was charged with felony impaired driving.

Adam L. West, 41, of Portland, was traveling north in his vehicle at about 7:45 p.m. on Thayer Road when it struck the horse and buggy, which was headed south and carrying four passengers, according to Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies.

Two of the passengers were injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Erie, Pa.

Deputies, who were unavailable Saturday, did not report the names and conditions of those hurt.

West was under the influence of drugs and failed a field sobriety test after the crash, sheriff's officials said, and was charged with a felony because he has been convicted of driving while ability impaired by drugs within the last 10 years.

West was also charged with failure to keep right.