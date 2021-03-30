Two firefighters injured battling three-alarm blaze at Bowl-Inn on Bailey Avenue

A Buffalo firefighter likely suffered a concussion and another suffered minor burns while battling a three-alarm blaze Tuesday at the Bowl-Inn Bowling Center on Bailey Avenue.
A metal grate fell on a firefighter's head inside the building, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said just before 1 p.m., as firefighters continued working to douse the blaze.
The firefighter was knocked unconscious and pulled out of the building. He was taken to a hospital, Renaldo said.
The fire at 727 Bailey, north of Clinton Street, was reported at about 10:52 a.m.
A roofing crew was working on the roof earlier Tuesday morning, Renaldo said.
As of about 11:30 a.m., four ladder trucks poured water on the blaze from above as black smoke billowed from the roof.
Firefighters were pulled out of the building, Renaldo said about an hour into the operation.
"It's a defensive operation now," Renaldo said.
He said there were concerns about propane tanks on the building's roof.
A third alarm was called out at 11:40 a.m.
A large stretch of Bailey Avenue is closed to traffic.
Renaldo urged motorists to stay away from the neighborhood as firefighters continued their work.
The huge blaze drew onlookers from the surrounding neighborhood.
Brian Snyder, one of those who rushed to the scene, said he has worked at the Bowl-Inn on and off for years.
"I got about 20 phone calls," Snyder said.
He said he was in disbelief as he watched firefighters douse the flames.
Julius Afrifa, 13, had just finished up his school lessons when his mother called him.
"The bowling alley is on fire," she told him.
The teen rollerbladed down to the scene to watch. He said he had never seen a fire before.
Karen Fuhrmann and her grandson, Logan, have bowled at the Bowl-Inn many times.
Fuhrmann said she was hanging laundry outside she noticed the huge blaze.
"I saw a cloud of smoke," she said. "It was insane."