Two firefighters injured battling three-alarm blaze at Bowl-Inn on Bailey Avenue

A Buffalo firefighter likely suffered a concussion and another suffered minor burns while battling a three-alarm blaze Tuesday at the Bowl-Inn Bowling Center on Bailey Avenue.

A metal grate fell on a firefighter's head inside the building, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said just before 1 p.m., as firefighters continued working to douse the blaze.

The firefighter was knocked unconscious and pulled out of the building. He was taken to a hospital, Renaldo said.

The fire at 727 Bailey, north of Clinton Street, was reported at about 10:52 a.m.

A roofing crew was working on the roof earlier Tuesday morning, Renaldo said.

As of about 11:30 a.m., four ladder trucks poured water on the blaze from above as black smoke billowed from the roof.

Firefighters were pulled out of the building, Renaldo said about an hour into the operation.

"It's a defensive operation now," Renaldo said.

He said there were concerns about propane tanks on the building's roof.

A third alarm was called out at 11:40 a.m.

A large stretch of Bailey Avenue is closed to traffic.