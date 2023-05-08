A 5k run and walk and a joint service military ball will mark Western New York Armed Forces Day on May 20.

The run, sponsored by Russell J. Salvatore, will begin with a sign-in starting at 8:30 a.m. at Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Servicemen's Park at Canalside in downtown Buffalo.

The final day for runners to register is May 18. Cost is $25, with proceeds benefitting veterans and current service members in the area. Race information can be found online at runsignup.com.

The Western New York Armed Forces Committee will hold its 60th anniversary Diamond Jubilee joint service military ball at 6 p.m. in Joseph's Grand Manor, 275 Columbia Ave., Depew.

The guest of honor and speaker will be Marine Corps Col. Tyler Zagurski, commanding officer of Marine Barracks Washington. There also will be a ceremony presenting Service Person of the Year awards to each service of the armed forces.

The dinner is open to the public. Tickets are $65 and are available online at eventbrite.com.