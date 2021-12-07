Two drivers killed in two-car collision in Town of Lancaster

A two-car collision that occurred before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of Broadway in the Town of Lancaster claimed the lives of two people, according to Lancaster police.

According police department accident investigators, a vehicle driven by Gerald Caci of Lancaster crossed the median and crashed into another vehicle driven by Karen Loos of East Aurora. Both drivers, whose ages were not provided by Lancaster police, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Shaun Dimino, head of the Lancaster Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit, at 716-683-2800, ext. 123.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.