 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two drivers killed in two-car collision in Town of Lancaster
0 comments

Two drivers killed in two-car collision in Town of Lancaster

Support this work for $1 a month

A two-car collision that occurred before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of Broadway in the Town of Lancaster claimed the lives of two people, according to Lancaster police.

According police department accident investigators, a vehicle driven by Gerald Caci of Lancaster crossed the median and crashed into another vehicle driven by Karen Loos of East Aurora. Both drivers, whose ages were not provided by Lancaster police, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Shaun Dimino, head of the Lancaster Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit, at 716-683-2800, ext. 123.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Kirst: Don't just remember Pearl Harbor. Tell Ed Stone you will never forget him.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News