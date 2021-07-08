Two different Buffalo mayoral rivals advocate same goal: permanent child tax credit

"I have had to choose whether I will eat or my children will have a second helping at dinner because things had been tight," she said. "This allows us to make better decisions and keep our children happier and healthier."

Her opponent revealed that he and his wife, Michelle, are raising a 3-year-old great nephew and 4-year-old great niece to prevent their entry into foster care following the breakup of their parents.

"For our nephew and the mother of his child, we hope they can co-parent and come back together with their children," the mayor said. "The benefits of the Child Tax Credit will be critical."

This is how the two will negotiate a precarious relationship over the next 3½ months as Brown wages the write-in campaign for the mayor's office that Walton claims via her primary victory. Brown is still the mayor, and was invited by a coalition of progressive groups to add his voice for efforts to make the tax credit permanent. But Walton now has merited equal status in the eyes of groups like sponsors of Thursday's event.

The mayoral contenders joined representatives of groups like PUSH Buffalo, the Buffalo Urban League, and the WNY Child Care Action Team in publicizing the new benefit and to urge Washington lawmakers to make it permanent.