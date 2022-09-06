Two-day clinic in Allegany County to offer free medical, dental and vision services

Remote Area Medical (RAM), a nonprofit agency that provides free medical, dental and vision care, will hold a free clinic Sept. 24 and 25 in Genesee Valley Central School, 1 Jaguar Drive, Belmont.

Medical services include general medical exams and women's health exams. Dental services include cleaning, fillings, extractions and X-rays. There also will be eye exams, glaucoma testing and eyeglass prescriptions. Glasses can be made at the clinic.

All patients can receive medical attention, organizers note, but due to time limitations, they may need to choose between the dental and vision services.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. each day and services will be provided on a first-come basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Patients will be required to wear a face covering and undergo a Covid-19 test before entering. For more information, to donate or volunteer, call 865-579-1530 or visit ramusa.org.