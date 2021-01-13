Two Covid-19 relief grant recipients close amid financial stress

Buffalo Roadhouse Grill in the Town of Tonawanda shut its doors for good at the end of December.
Toutant restaurant in Buffalo has temporarily closed.
Those two businesses were among nearly 1,400 Erie County companies awarded $19.2 million in grants under the "Back to Business" program, aimed at helping small businesses weather the Covid-19 economic storm.
Toutant was awarded $45,000, while Buffalo Roadhouse Grill received $25,000. It wasn't clear if any of the other recipients have closed, either temporarily or permanently, in the weeks since the grants were awarded.
The closings reflect the challenges small businesses face amid the pandemic – particularly restaurants, which aren't allowed to host indoor diners in much of Erie County, due to state restrictions.
Recipients of Back to Business grants received their funds – which came from the federal CARES Act – in early December. The recipients could apply the funds toward authorized expenses incurred from last March to last December.
"If a business closes after receiving a grant, they will still be required to put the funds toward eligible expenses, which may include losses previously incurred during the eligibility time frame," said Peter Anderson, a county spokesman.
Anderson said the county "is committed to ensuring appropriate use of funds by all grantees, including Buffalo Roadhouse [Grill], pursuant to their signed grant agreement."
Buffalo Roadhouse Grill, at 1980 Niagara Falls Blvd., shut its doors for good a few weeks after it was approved for a $25,000 Back to Business grant.
"It’s with a heavy heart and a great deal of regret, we are forced to close down permanently," the restaurant said on its website. "This decision was not made lightly but as a result of multiple shutdowns and a drastic reduction of business, we can no longer operate at a loss without any hope for the future."
The locally owned and operated restaurant debuted in 2009, filling a void created after a chain called Roadhouse Grill went bankrupt the year before. Buffalo Roadhouse Grill could not be reached for additional comment.
Toutant, at 437 Ellicott St., on New Year's Day announced its decision to temporarily close. The restaurant said it was facing enormous financial pressures and decided its best option was to "hibernate" so that it could reopen at a later date.
James Roberts, chef and co-owner, said Toutant was not considering a temporary shutdown when it applied for the Back to Business grant or when it was approved for the money.
He said the decision to temporarily close was influenced by a combination of factors: a sudden drop off in takeout business, the ongoing orange zone restrictions on indoor dining, and a spike in Covid-19 cases in the community.
"The fact that the unemployment stipend came back had our remaining employees making more on unemployment than we could afford to pay them on the current revenues, and the calculation of our end-of-year finances showing gradually increasing losses as we went, really made it all hit home," Roberts said.
The Back to Business grant, Roberts said, was a "literal lifesaver for us, allowing us to stay open as long as we did and pay our vendors in a timely manner, as well as operating costs such as rent, utilities and insurance that we would have put off for a month or two more than likely."
The Back to Business grants ranged from $5,000 to $45,000, depending on how many employees applicants had.
County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, in a letter to 43North's president, asked whether there were "clawback" provisions for businesses that had closed. "Can a business claim grant money and then simply shut down?" Mychajiliw wrote.
The program only stipulated that the funds had to be used by year's end, for documented expenses.
"If a business showed a Covid-19-related loss on their application, met the criteria to receive a grant, and were in business at the time of their application, they met eligibility requirements," Anderson said.
43North rated applicants to Back to Business to determine who would receive the funds, based on priorities set by the county. To be eligible, businesses had to have 50 employees or less, be based in the county and demonstrate they had suffered financial harm due to the pandemic.
The process was competitive. The field of 5,022 applicants was reduced to 2,882, after eliminating those who were determined ineligible. Funds were awarded to 1,399 businesses, or 48.5% of the pool of eligible applicants.
"While we hope that every business who received a 'Back to Business' grant will survive the Covid-19 recession, we know that sadly it will not be the case," Anderson said, adding he was not aware of any other grant recipients that had closed.
Matt Glynn