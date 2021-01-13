Two Covid-19 relief grant recipients close amid financial stress

Anderson said the county "is committed to ensuring appropriate use of funds by all grantees, including Buffalo Roadhouse [Grill], pursuant to their signed grant agreement."

Buffalo Roadhouse Grill, at 1980 Niagara Falls Blvd., shut its doors for good a few weeks after it was approved for a $25,000 Back to Business grant.

"It’s with a heavy heart and a great deal of regret, we are forced to close down permanently," the restaurant said on its website. "This decision was not made lightly but as a result of multiple shutdowns and a drastic reduction of business, we can no longer operate at a loss without any hope for the future."

The locally owned and operated restaurant debuted in 2009, filling a void created after a chain called Roadhouse Grill went bankrupt the year before. Buffalo Roadhouse Grill could not be reached for additional comment.

Toutant, at 437 Ellicott St., on New Year's Day announced its decision to temporarily close. The restaurant said it was facing enormous financial pressures and decided its best option was to "hibernate" so that it could reopen at a later date.

James Roberts, chef and co-owner, said Toutant was not considering a temporary shutdown when it applied for the Back to Business grant or when it was approved for the money.