 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two city splash pads will stay open for a week after Labor Day

  • 0
MLK Park roamer (copy)

Menna Elzayat, 9, and her big brother Mohamed Elzayat, 11, cool off in the splash pad at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on July 26, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Nine of Buffalo's 11 splash pads closed as of Labor Day, but Mayor Byron W. Brown announced he is keeping the two busiest splash pads open for an extra week. The splash pads at MLK Jr. Park and Ralph Wilson Park (the former LaSalle Park) will remain open through Sept. 11.

“With weather forecasts predicting temperatures in the low 80s all next week, we’ve decided to keep the city’s two most popular splash pads open through Sunday,” Brown said. “Although the new school year is starting, our families will be able to enjoy time at these splash pads after school and on the weekend.”

Under the adjusted schedule, the MLK Jr. Park and Ralph Wilson Park splash pads will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

0 Comments

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News