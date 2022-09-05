Two city splash pads will stay open for a week after Labor Day

Nine of Buffalo's 11 splash pads closed as of Labor Day, but Mayor Byron W. Brown announced he is keeping the two busiest splash pads open for an extra week. The splash pads at MLK Jr. Park and Ralph Wilson Park (the former LaSalle Park) will remain open through Sept. 11.

“With weather forecasts predicting temperatures in the low 80s all next week, we’ve decided to keep the city’s two most popular splash pads open through Sunday,” Brown said. “Although the new school year is starting, our families will be able to enjoy time at these splash pads after school and on the weekend.”

Under the adjusted schedule, the MLK Jr. Park and Ralph Wilson Park splash pads will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.