Two children treated for minor injuries after falling into Ellicott Creek

Two children who fell into Ellicott Creek on Thursday were transported by Twin City Ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, according to the Amherst Police Department.

The children fell into the creek while sledding near Sheridan Drive and were pulled from the water by a relative before emergency crews arrived on the scene after 4 p.m., police said.

Amherst police were joined at the scene by crews from the Williamsville Fire Department, Getzville Fire Department, Ellicott Creek Fire Department and Amherst Emergency Services.