Two ceremonies Saturday to honor memory of Buffalo Navy veteran

The Johnetta R. Cole Amvets Post 24 will host the Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday in Historic Concordia Cemetery, 438 Walden Ave. It will include the laying of flowers on Cole’s grave in Concordia.
Cole, who was president of her class at Lafayette High School, served as a hospital corpsman in the Navy during the Vietnam War, then was a registered nurse at Millard Fillmore Hospital on Gates Circle. She died in 2000, and the Amvets Post was established in her honor in 2012.
Another ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday will dedicate a sign naming a portion of Jefferson Avenue at Glenwood Avenue as Navy Veteran Johnetta Remell Cole’s Way.