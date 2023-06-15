Two busloads of asylum-seekers from New York City were being driven up to Cheektowaga on Thursday and expected to arrive by midnight. A hotel near the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga has agreed to host the 60 people and has a contract with New York City to provide housing and food for them for up to a year.

The costs are to be borne by New York City.

Judge suspends emergency orders barring asylum-seekers from being bused to other NY counties Afederal court ruling has suspended emergency orders from two county executives barring the transportation and housing of New York City asylum-seekers in hotels and other lodging outside the Big Apple.

Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro, in whose district the hotel is located, said he learned the details at 4:45 p.m. from the County Executive's Office that a hotel has reached an agreement with New York City. He said he did not wish to publicly identify the hotel in order to protect the safety and security of the hotel and its occupants.

Aside from paying an attractive daily rate for the migrants who are staying at the hotel, Todaro said, the hotel is also coordinating with nearby restaurants to feed the asylum seekers. New York City is paying an upfront fee each month to cover those food costs, Todaro said after speaking with the hotel manager.

The Erie County Executive's Office had confirmed the pending arrival of asylum seekers Thursday morning after WGRZ-TV broke the news.

What will incoming asylum-seekers cost Erie County? Here is what we know Based on some fact-finding by The Buffalo News, including communication with state and county officials and advocates, here are the best answers we have right now on the who is bearing what costs, why this is happening and what we still don't know.

Late Tuesday afternoon, New York City made calls to elected officials in the Cheektowaga area informing them about the asylum seekers' pending arrival, said Peter Anderson, spokesman for County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

"County officials encouraged their NYC counterparts, who are paying for this move, to ensure that contracts were in place with the appropriate resettlement agencies like Jericho Road and Jewish Family Services to ensure a smooth transition," Anderson said in an email.

Early Thursday, however, Anderson said the county was unaware of any busloads of people on the move to Erie County or hotel space under contract.

That frustrated Todaro, who learned from the WGRZ story that the migrants would be staying in a hotel near the airport, where his district extends.

“How is the media finding out more than a legislator of the district?” said Todaro, R-Lancaster. “Just be transparent. We’re getting bombarded with calls.”

No room at Vive, the Buffalo shelter that has long welcomed asylum-seekers The East Side shelter can house about 120 people at a time, but with new clients showing up daily it has been a challenge for the staff to find housing for everyone.

He said he understands if there are concerns about safety and security, and would oppose anyone protesting hotel sites that shelter migrants. But he said legislators should not feel like they are in a “blackout.”

More than 70,000 asylum-seekers have arrived in New York City since last year, and more are expected as migrants continue to arrive at the Southern border.

City officials are scrambling to find housing for them and have been looking at options outside the city, including busing people to hotels in neighboring counties.

Many counties outside New York City have balked at the idea of taking in the asylum-seekers, including the leaders of seven counties in Western New York who declared states of emergency to bar local hotels from accepting migrants.

Erie County was the exception, and Poloncarz said that the emergency orders were likely illegal and "morally repugnant." In a ruling in Westchester County, a judge agreed that it was illegal.

Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, said in a statement that Jericho Road has committed to working with local, state and federal governments to care for the asylum-seekers coming to the area.

"We intend to do this job well. These asylum-seekers are fleeing war and horrible situations in their home countries. They are just hoping for a safe place to call home for themselves and their children," he said.

"It is our mission at Jericho Road to love our neighbors who are in need, whoever they are and from wherever they come. As we stand together with those who are oppressed – our community, this city, will be better for it,” Glick said.

Republican Legislator Jim Malczewski criticized the Poloncarz administration Thursday morning, saying that it has offered little transparency on the migrant issue. He said he wants to know more about what assurances the county has that asylum-seekers sheltered here will be fully paid for by New York City.

Poloncarz has previously answered questions about asylum-seekers, when directly asked about it by the media, saying that the county would not be blindsided by any incoming migrants, but would know about their arrival in advance.

On Thursday, Anderson said the role of the county administration has been to encourage New York City, which is expected to pay for the transportation and housing of migrants here and ensure that contracts exist with the appropriate resettlement agencies to ease the transition.

"The legal transport of migrants is simply a business transaction between the City of New York and a private hotel owner, as upheld in recent court decisions," Anderson said.

Malczewski, C-Elma, who put forth a resolution three weeks ago to have Poloncarz issue a state of emergency over the asylum-seekers, said it was wrong for so little information to be shared with the public and with legislators.

"This administration has not been transparent," he said in a statement. "They have not shared with us details about how we are supposed to manage this crisis. ... New York City officials have been in touch with the County Executive, yet he shares none of that information with us. If my colleagues were serious about addressing this issue we would have met already."

Malczewski is referring to the fact that his state of emergency resolution was sent to the Legislature's Government Affairs Committee, but that committee has held no meetings since September. Committee Chairman John Bargnesi, D-Town of Tonawanda, said he had no problem calling a meeting, but he has not called one since Malczewski's resolution was referred three weeks ago.

Bargnesi told The Buffalo News on Thursday morning that there wasn't any more information or answers to share.

He also said he wanted to avoid false information and "panic" in the community, but expressed no opinion about who could or should come before his committee to provide information. He pointed out that the asylum-seeker transfer is a private transaction between New York City and a private Cheektowaga hotel.

Poloncarz declined to grant interviews on the topic Thursday.

Malczewski said this hasn't been discussed by the Legislature because it is an uncomfortable topic for Democrats, who hold the majority.

"I believe our cohorts across the aisle are afraid to address the situation," he said Thursday. "It's not something that's a popular topic. It's an election year, and some people might be afraid of the different views on it."

He also accused Democratic legislators of repeatedly saying they don't know about plans for busing migrants to the region, yet they have declined to hold any committee meeting to try to get answers.

Bargnesi said Thursday that the arrival of 60 asylum-seekers is not worth this much excitement. However, Legislature staff said plans are now in the works to hold a discussion on the issue in two to four weeks.

Malczewski said he doesn't know whether more migrants will come to Erie County.

"Is there another batch coming tomorrow, or is there another group coming in next week? You don't know," he said. "Those are the answers that I'm looking for. As a legislator, as I said, I need to provide answers to the different towns in my district that I represent, and at this moment, I can't."