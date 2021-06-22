Two Buffalo police officers, one civilian injured in car crash near MLK Park

Two Buffalo police officers and a civilian were transported Tuesday to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries following a motor vehicle accident at Northampton Street and Fillmore Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.
The injured officers were responding to a call when the accident occurred at about 8 p.m., said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.
The department's Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene, Rinaldo said.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.