Two Buffalo police officers, one civilian injured in car crash near MLK Park
Two Buffalo police officers and a civilian were transported Tuesday to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries following a motor vehicle accident at Northampton Street and Fillmore Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

The injured officers were responding to a call when the accident occurred at about 8 p.m., said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

The department's Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene, Rinaldo said.

