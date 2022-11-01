 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Buffalo men face multiple gun and drug charges after Tuesday raid

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit arrested two men and seized drugs, guns and cash Tuesday when a search warrant was executed at an address in the first block of Burgard Place, off Walden Avenue, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Charged with three counts each of criminal possession of a firearm and three drug-related charges were Dominic Coward, 20, and Donqual Coward, 18, both of Buffalo.

Officers said they found a loaded .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun, a loaded .32 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, a .32 caliber Danis Industries handgun and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun. Also seized were more than 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $4,424 in cash.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News