Two Buffalo men face multiple gun and drug charges after Tuesday raid

The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit arrested two men and seized drugs, guns and cash Tuesday when a search warrant was executed at an address in the first block of Burgard Place, off Walden Avenue, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Charged with three counts each of criminal possession of a firearm and three drug-related charges were Dominic Coward, 20, and Donqual Coward, 18, both of Buffalo.

Officers said they found a loaded .45 caliber Glock 21 handgun, a loaded .32 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, a .32 caliber Danis Industries handgun and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun. Also seized were more than 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $4,424 in cash.