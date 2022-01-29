 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Buffalo firefighters injured battling house fire
Two Buffalo firefighters were treated for injuries suffered while battling an early morning house fire Saturday at 59 Armin Place.

The fire that started on the first floor of the occupied house was reported just after 1 a.m. It caused an estimated $225,000 in damage to the structure, fire investigators said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The two-family residence is owned by Abdul Aziz Chohan, according to Erie County property records. 

Two firefighters were treated at Erie County Medical Center and released. 

Fire officials said three nearby homes sustained exposure damage totaling $45,000.

