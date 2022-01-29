Two Buffalo firefighters injured battling house fire

Two Buffalo firefighters were treated for injuries suffered while battling an early morning house fire Saturday at 59 Armin Place.
The fire that started on the first floor of the occupied house was reported just after 1 a.m. It caused an estimated $225,000 in damage to the structure, fire investigators said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Support Local Journalism
The two-family residence is owned by Abdul Aziz Chohan, according to Erie County property records.
Two firefighters were treated at Erie County Medical Center and released.
Fire officials said three nearby homes sustained exposure damage totaling $45,000.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Mike McAndrew
Watchdog Team editor
I am the editor of The Buffalo News' Watchdog Team. I have worked at The News since 2016. Prior to that I worked for newspapers in Syracuse, N.Y., and in Pottsville, Pa.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.