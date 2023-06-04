Two of Buffalo's contestants came second place in two of the Miss New York Scholarship Competitions Sunday evening in the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill.

Miss Buffalo Chelsea Lovell was first runner-up in the Miss New York 2023 event, while Miss Buffalo Teen Madisen Wilson took second place in the Miss New York Teen contest.

In the Miss New York competition, Miss Flower City Serena Exantus earned a place in the top 10.

Lovell, a University of Miami graduate who recently became host of "Daytime Buffalo" on WIVB-TV, was winner in the preliminary gown event on Saturday night.

Taisha St. Jean, executive director of the Miss Buffalo scholarship organization, received the Volunteer of the Year award for her service to the Miss America Organization at the local, state and national levels.