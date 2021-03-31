Two Buffalo charter schools seek 2nd chance to prove themselves, avoid closing

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned schools upside down, maybe none more than Westminster Community and Enterprise charter schools. Their very existence is now at stake.

Two years ago, Westminster and Enterprise – home to close to 1,000 students – had their charters renewed with the expectations that they needed to improve their reading and math scores if they were to remain open. Then came Covid-19, and the cancellation of the state’s standardized tests, leaving the two schools with little chance to prove themselves.

They are hoping that the Buffalo Board of Education takes that into consideration Wednesday when it is expected to vote on whether to close the schools or recommend their renewal.

“I’m praying things go well,” said Robert Ross, the principal at Westminster. “We knew right away from that last charter renewal that we had work to do to build a really clear plan – and we did that. We started implementing it. And then, Covid hit.”

“For students to be out of a building for almost a year now, and then possibly close the school and put them somewhere unknown – I’m not sure that’s best for kids,” said Julie Schwab, the superintendent at Enterprise.

