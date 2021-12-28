 Skip to main content
Two alarms needed to extinguish stubborn blaze in Lockport
A stubborn two-alarm house fire caused an estimated $32,000 in damage Monday, the Lockport Fire Department reported.

Firefighters under command of Assistant Chief Robert Haley found smoke and flames coming from a first-floor window when they arrived at about 10 p.m. at the home at 119 Spaudling St., where a bathroom fire had been reported.

Although the bulk of the blaze was knocked down quickly, it had spread to the bathroom walls and ceiling and to adjacent rooms, according to the report.

Firefighters who responded to the second alarm had to open walls to extinguish the remaining flames. The fire was declared out shortly after midnight.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and remained on duty, the fire department said.

All occupants of the house escaped safely. The American Red Cross was providing assistance.

Damage was estimated at $20,000 to the structure and $12,000 to the contents, the fire department said. The cause remains under investigation.

