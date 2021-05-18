 Skip to main content
Two-alarm fire on Normal Avenue upgraded to three-alarm fire
A two-alarm fire Tuesday in the 400 block of Normal Avenue has now gone to a third alarm, the Buffalo Police Department announced in a tweet.

Motorists were being asked to use alternate routes and to generally avoid the area.

