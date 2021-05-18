Two-alarm fire on Normal Avenue upgraded to three-alarm fire

A two-alarm fire Tuesday in the 400 block of Normal Avenue has now gone to a third alarm, the Buffalo Police Department announced in a tweet.
Motorists were being asked to use alternate routes and to generally avoid the area.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today