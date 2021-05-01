Two-alarm fire heavily damages commercial building on Broadway in Cheektowaga.

Five volunteer fire companies responded early Saturday afternoon as a two-alarm fire heavily damaged a commercial building at 3870 Broadway, Cheektowaga Fire Control reported.
Following a call at 12:23 p.m., Forks Fire Chief Anthony Kronbeck reported heavy smoke and flames showing at a building occupied by Gateway Materials. Reports from the scene said part of the structure collapsed.
The blaze was declared extinguished at 1:44 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
Assisting Forks firefighters were volunteers from Bellevue, Sloan, U-Crest and Twin District fire companies. Broadway was closed between Old Indian Road and Dick Road.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
