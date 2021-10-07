Two-alarm blaze causes $50,000 in damage to Lockport apartments

An early morning, two-alarm fire Thursday that started on the third floor of an occupied three-unit apartment building at 115 South St. in Lockport resulted in an estimated $50,000 in damages, according to the City of Lockport Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:37 a.m. after smoke was reported coming from the roof line of the building.

A fire was found burning on the third floor. Firefighters contained the flames between the second and third floors. Residents of the building escaped without injury. It was anticipated that the American Red Cross would be enlisted to help residents find immediate shelter in the aftermath.

One firefighter was reported injured, but remained on duty to continue fighting the fire, which was under control by 7:55 a.m.

The fire was declared to have been accidental. An investigation indicated that the cause was electrical in nature.

Damage to the building was estimated at $30,000 and $20,000 to its contents.

