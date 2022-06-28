Turning tragedy into purpose: How the son of a Tops shooting victim is coping by giving back

Mark Talley is grieving. He has been since May 14 when his mother, Geraldine Talley, became one of the victims of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

It's just not the kind of grieving other people can see.

Family, friends remember Geraldine Talley as a 'beautiful soul' Family and friends remember Geraldine Talley, 62, as a friendly person eager to help others in need and someone who loved to cook. She and her fiancé went to Tops on Saturday afternoon for a quick shopping trip.

“People want you to grieve how they think you should grieve, so people expect me to be just tearing down," he said. "But instead they just see me out walking with a smile on my face and they think something’s kind of off, like hiding my pain.”

Talley said he’s not hiding anything; he's channeling it to turn it into something positive to help others and to help the community where he was raised.

He continues to volunteer with Friends of the Night People. He has been a regular presence at Tops as people stop to mourn and reflect. He is trying to start his own nonprofit organization with help from Buffalo Urban League and National Action Network. And he his holding a barbecue next week to provide food for people affected by the tragedy.

April Baskin, chair of the Erie County Legislature, said she sees his involvement in the community as a testament to the strength of how loss and grief can turn into something that can be for the betterment of the community.

“It’s people like him getting up in the midst of his pain and trauma and just working through it by giving to others that lets me know that I’m doing the right thing and that if he can do it, there’s absolutely no reason why I, nor my daughter, nor our neighbors should not be doing the same,” she said.

For Talley, 33, his goodwill is nothing new. If anything, the tragic events that took place that Saturday afternoon only accelerated his desire to effect change.

Helping the community was a trait his mother had as well. He wonders if her influence set the stage for what he was destined to do: help others.

His mother “Geri,” as she is known by family and friends, raised Talley and his sister as a single mother living on various streets on the East Side, most in the vicinity of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Talley went to Seneca Vocational High School but stayed for only his freshmen year. His mother was worried that he had fallen in with the wrong crowd after his academic performance began to decline. So she decided to send him to Canisius High School, despite the cost of private school tuition.

“My mother wouldn’t allow me to become a product of my environment,” he said, adding: “I don’t know what she did, or how it happened but I ended up going to Canisius that second year, and that was a big big turning point for me throughout high school.”

He said his teachers at Canisius took an interest in helping him on his way to college and helped open his eyes to issues of social injustice, the lopsided distribution of wealth and the racial segregation that persists in Western New York.

From Canisius, he went to SUNY Buffalo State College, where he received a bachelor's degree with a double major in economics and urban planning and with a minor in economic policy analysis. He eventually went to work at Erie County Medical Center. He worked in patient registration in the ER department before transferring to the hospital’s behavioral health department, where he worked as a public safety assistant.

Talley said he was getting off a shift from ECMC when he learned there had been a shooting at Tops and quickly learned this his mother was one of the victims.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“It was just a surreal moment," he said.

He said time is making it easier to cope with his mother’s death.

“When it first happened, it was constantly on every social media platform, it was constantly in the news, so that’s all you heard hour by hour,” he said.

He said he was able to compartmentalize his emotions so that he could begin to focus on the next steps, which for him was not anger but service to others.

His wife, Roshneke Taylor-Thomas, 33, said they have been leaning on each other to cope with their loss.

“I’m supporting him, using this as a driver to do what he wants to do, what he’s always wanted to do,” said Roshneke.

And he said he has always wanted to help people.

The need for help didn’t just come from May 14, but the events of that day accelerated his desire to help the community.

Talley is in the process of starting his own nonprofit to continue the work he is doing with other organizations and has been receiving advice and guidance from the Buffalo Urban League and National Action Network.

He said he feels guilty, though, about the opportunities he’s received since his mother’s death.

“Because of this tragedy I’m getting so many important connections with people," he said. "I’m really honored and grateful for it, but all this came at the expense of a tragedy.”

His Community Barbecue and Prayer will be held July 7 at Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street across from the Tops.

The barbecue will start at 2 p.m. with plans to hand out hot food and nonperishable items to those in need.

In addition to his new endeavors, Talley is continuing to volunteer regularly with Friends of Night People, an organization dedicated to feeding the homeless and providing outreach to those in need.

He started there in February 2019 and continues to support the organization by providing food vouchers, hot food, appliances and clothes – things donated to him that he says he doesn’t need.

"His mother was involved in the community too, so I'm not surprised that he is," said Patty Krehbiel, relationship manager at Friends of Night People. "He's a kind and generous soul. Just a lovely person."

Talley is accepting donations for nonperishable items such as canned goods, baby formula and diapers. Those interested in donating can reach Talley at Talleyml01@mail.buffalostate.edu

Reach out to me at apreston@buffnews.com

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.