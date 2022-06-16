Tuition hike, staff cuts and program reforms recommended in ECC budget

The financial pressure keeps building at SUNY Erie Community College.

The proposed 2022-23 budget for the college includes a 3% tuition increase. It forecasts that enrollment will keep dropping. And it warns of “a large number” of job cuts if more faculty and administrators don’t take a retirement incentive offered earlier this year.

The budget proposal also stressed the need to make reforms recommended by a consultant in April, including phasing out less popular programs of study and reducing duplicate operations and redundant staffing at ECC's three separate campuses.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, in a letter to county legislators submitting the $95.9 million budget for approval, said ECC is in a "precarious financial situation." He warned that the college has “one additional year of breathing room left” to make cost-cutting reforms or face dire consequences.

“After the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the college will be left with no options and be forced to make increasingly significant cuts to operations, programs and staff,” Poloncarz wrote. “The actions taken during the next two academic years will dictate whether SUNY Erie is a strong, vibrant part of our community or not.”

The proposed budget and Poloncarz's warning highlight many issues that have combined to put ECC on shaky ground in recent years.

They range from deep declines in enrollment exacerbated by the Covid pandemic without accompanying staff cuts to union contracts that restrict ECC from hiring lower-paid adjunct teaching staff over full-time senior faculty.

Poloncarz also recommended ECC scrap an Enterprise Resource Planning system it bought into five years ago that turned out to be “an abject failure." ECC is seeking $9 million in county aid over three years to implement a shared ERP system customized for SUNY schools.

The problems combine to create a $9 million projected deficit for 2022-23 and more to come if ECC doesn’t “right-size” its staff, operations and programs, ECC President David Balkin said in a letter to ECC staff Wednesday.

Tuition increase

The proposed budget is less than the previous year’s $102.7 million approved budget but more than ECC’s 2021-22 spending of $95.9 million, thanks to federal pandemic funds that allowed ECC to avoid a deficit the last two years. Those pandemic funds are no longer forthcoming.

In the past decade, ECC’s full-time student enrollment dropped 48% and is projected to decline from 7,441 to 7,333 this fall. The problem is shared by all the state’s community colleges due to shrinking high school classes, a high density of competing institutions and New York’s Excelsior program offering free tuition incentives. The Excelsior program eliminates a financial incentive for students to save money by attending a community college over a more costly four-year state school.

ECC is seeking to increase tuition by 3%, or $75.50 per semester, and raise its technology fee by $60 per semester.

“After holding the line on tuition for many years, we believe this tuition increase is warranted, and (it is) directly in line with tuition at other community colleges across New York State,” Poloncarz wrote.

Workforce reductions

The proposed budget assumes 60 of 144 eligible faculty and administrators will take advantage of a $2.5 million retirement incentive announced in April. But so far, only 23 people have signed on. In his letter to ECC staff, Balkin said that's only 25% of eligible faculty and 38% of eligible administrators.

“Although we knew the retirement incentive alone would not fully address our staffing challenge, we did hope for a significantly higher participation rate,” Balkin said.

Members of ECC’s faculty and administrative unions, the Faculty Federation of ECC and the ECC Administrators Association, have until the end of June to opt into the program. Layoffs affecting those positions will be announced in July, Balkin said.

The two unions representing county civil service and labor staff at ECC – the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees and the Civil Service Employees Association – have asked that retirement incentive funds not used by faculty and administrators be offered to their members.

While the faculty and administrator unions are solely ECC staff, CSEA and AFSCME also represent workers at Erie County Medical Center and the public library system. Balkin said those unions “are working closely with our administration to identify potential positions for their impacted members with the other county organizations.”

Balkin said he will announce layoffs affecting those workers by the end of June. He declined to estimate how many total layoffs may be needed because that will depend on salaries for specific employees who retire.

Reforming operations

A big part of ECC’s plan for the immediate future will be implementing recommendations in a report by consulting firm RPK Group, which was hired to examine ECC operations with funding from the John R. Oishei Foundation and other local foundations.

The reforms including deactivating programs with low enrollment while enhancing and adding in-demand and online programs, pursuing more industry partnerships that fast-track students into well-paid, high-demand jobs in the area workforce and “continuously reassessing” the college’s physical footprint, Balkin said.

“Although we would love for all our students throughout the county to be just a short drive from our face-to-face class offerings, financial realities preclude that possibility,” Balkin said. “SUNY Erie intends to always have a presence in the Southtowns area, but that presence must creatively shift over time, as will our footprints at our North and City locations.”

Balkin said there is no plan to eliminate ECC’s South Campus in the foreseeable future. Earlier this year, ECC “deactivated” six South Campus programs with minimal enrollment, but those classes will be “taught” out to allow current students to obtain their degrees, he said.

ECC also plans to offer more short-term certification programs, high school advanced placement programs and industry co-ops like an auto tech program that is taught by ECC instructors at West Herr Auto Group’s new Jaguar/Land Rover dealership in Amherst.

“Today, community college can be wherever the assets are to teach students the skills they need to succeed at well-paying jobs,” Balkin said. “We just need to figure out how to best share assets to give ECC greater visibility in our community.”

The Erie County Legislature’s Community Enrichment Committee review the proposed ECC budget from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday in legislative chambers. A public hearing on the budget will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the chambers at 92 Franklin St.

