Tuesday was a snow day for many schools, but for different reasons

Lewiston-Porter was the only one of the closed schools that ordered remote learning Tuesday.

Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, said districts typically make the snow day call as a function of whether the buses can reach the students and whether the students will be safe waiting for the bus or walking to school.

But another factor is the snow situation at places where buses are parked overnight.

"I do know a few school districts had difficulty just getting their buses on the road, digging them out," Cornell said. "You've got 2 feet of snow between 86 buses and you can't move the buses, you've got to move all that snow by hand between the buses. Each district had a combination of those problems."

Buffalo had 35 to 40 city plows working throughout Tuesday, concentrating on residential and side streets, city spokesman Michael DeGeorge said. The city's travel advisory was lifted Tuesday.

"Crews continue to make progress but are asking residents to follow parking regulations on their streets," DeGeorge told reporters in an email.