Tuesday was a snow day for many schools, but for different reasons

For Niagara County schools, Tuesday was a case of too much snow.
For Buffalo schools, it was that plus a case of not enough plowed side streets.
But for all the schools that closed a day after winter's first widespread snowstorm allowing students and staff a rare mid-January four-day weekend, it was more complicated than a typical Western New York snow day.
Niagara County received more snow in the Monday snowstorm than most other parts of the region, leading to the decisions by area superintendents to close all of that county's schools Tuesday.
The only school districts closed in Erie County were Grand Island, the City of Tonawanda – and the Buffalo Public Schools, which at first decided to open Tuesday before reversing course an hour later.
The National Weather Service's network of snow spotters showed several readings of more than 20 inches in the northern part of the region. Meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said Tuesday that the highest total recorded as of Tuesday morning was 25.5 inches in Sanborn, in western Niagara County.
There was a 22-inch measurement in Kenmore, while the official reading at Buffalo Niagara International Airport was 20.6 inches.
Niagara Falls and the Town of Lockport weighed in with 19.5 inches each, while Snyder had 19.3 inches, Depew 18.6 inches and Clarence 17.4 inches.
Farther south, Orchard Park's snow spotter reported 16 inches. West Seneca tallied 15.7 inches, Hamburg 14.8, East Aurora 14.1, Boston 13.7, Eden 12.5 and Angola 10.6.
With none of the suburban schools immediately surrounding Buffalo deciding to close Tuesday, Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash decided to open city schools, too, sending out the word about 8:45 p.m. Monday.
But an hour later came a change in plans.
"After further consultation with the Board and Mayor, the District has reconsidered its decision to open schools tomorrow in the interest of staff and student safety," the district announced.
"After we received additional feedback from our constituents, our families, the board, and further discussion with the mayor, we made the prudent decision at that point to stay closed," said Nathaniel Kuzma, chief operating officer of Buffalo Public Schools. "It became abundantly clear to us that many of the roads were not going to be fully taken care of by the morning."
Kuzma said the district didn't call for remote learning Tuesday because the district was coming off the Martin Luther King Day holiday Monday, when schools were closed.
"We weren't certain how many of our staff and students had brought their devices home for the weekend," Kuzma explained.
Lewiston-Porter was the only one of the closed schools that ordered remote learning Tuesday.
Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, said districts typically make the snow day call as a function of whether the buses can reach the students and whether the students will be safe waiting for the bus or walking to school.
But another factor is the snow situation at places where buses are parked overnight.
"I do know a few school districts had difficulty just getting their buses on the road, digging them out," Cornell said. "You've got 2 feet of snow between 86 buses and you can't move the buses, you've got to move all that snow by hand between the buses. Each district had a combination of those problems."
Buffalo had 35 to 40 city plows working throughout Tuesday, concentrating on residential and side streets, city spokesman Michael DeGeorge said. The city's travel advisory was lifted Tuesday.
"Crews continue to make progress but are asking residents to follow parking regulations on their streets," DeGeorge told reporters in an email.
However, Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn said the city will not enforce, for the time being, the alternate side parking rules on so-called "6 to 6" streets, where cars must be switched from one side to the other at 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Finn said many people trying to move their their cars Monday got stuck and blocked the streets.
"Snow was very high on corners where kids were going to be standing and I didn't want kids walking in the street," said Mark R. Laurrie, school superintendent in Niagara Falls, which, like Buffalo, has a bevy of narrow residential streets.
Laurrie said he thought Falls schools would open Wednesday.
Monday's storm put Buffalo ahead of the seasonal normals for snowfall for the first time this winter, Jurkowski said. After Monday, the total for this winter is 53.9 inches, while the normal for the winter through Jan. 17 is 49.2 inches.
The normal for a full winter is 95.4 inches. The last two winters were well below normal, with the Buffalo airport weather station recording 77.2 inches of snow in 2020-21 and 69.2 inches in 2019-20.
Coming up is weather that will prove the truth of the old saying, "If you don't like the weather in Buffalo, wait a minute."
The temperature was forecast to rise from the low 20s early Tuesday evening to about 41 by 9 a.m. Wednesday. After that, the bottom was to fall out, with the thermometer falling to 10 degrees by Thursday morning.
Thursday's high was forecast at 12 degrees and Friday's high was to be 16, the Weather Service said, but precipitation would be trivial. There was a chance of rain early Wednesday and less than an inch of snow between Wednesday night and Saturday.