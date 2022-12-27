Trying to find a vehicle left abandoned in the snow? Here's where to look.

Drivers who left their stranded vehicles out in the snow have some places they can begin looking to try to recover them.

Erie County has set up a website for vehicles it has towed: erie.gov/towedvehicles.

Mayor Byron Brown directed residents looking for towed vehicles to the city's website. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the most recently towed vehicle on the list was from Dec. 9.

Municipalities are also in the process of setting up their own online lists, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a briefing Tuesday.

Cheektowaga police also have set up a website: cpdny.org/where-is-my-car/

Amherst police also posted a list of towed vehicles.

If your vehicle was towed in Niagara Falls, city officials say to call 716-286-4711 for information about recovering it.