Trump pardons Douglas Jemal's wire fraud conviction in last-minute clemency wave

Buffalo developer Douglas Jemal was granted a full pardon by outgoing President Trump early Wednesday on a 2006 wire fraud conviction tied to his Washington-based real estate business.
Jemal was among a final wave of clemency grants handed out by Trump after midnight as he prepared to depart the White House. The 143 pardons and commutations also included Trump's former chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, one of Trump's top fundraisers and the rapper Lil Wayne.
Jemal was found guilty in 2006 of felony wire fraud and sentenced to probation and a $175,000 fine for misusing loan proceeds after a seven-week trial in Washington, D.C., in which the jury cleared him of bribery and other charges.
An early morning statement issued by the White House called Jemal "an American businessman and philanthropist credited with rebuilding many urban inner cities in the United States."
"Mr. Jemal was instrumental to various other charitable causes, including the rebuilding of churches prior to his conviction," the statement read. "Notably, at his trial the presiding judge told prosecutors that he thought it 'inconceivable' to send Mr. Jemal to prison."
A 2017 story in the Washington Post noted that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was among those who attended Jemal's 2006 fraud trial. Kushner, the Post reported, wrote a letter to the judge in support of Jemal ahead of his sentencing. The Post reported then that Jemal owned a neighboring vacation home to Kushner's father on the New Jersey shore.
Jemal remained defiant about the conviction in a 2016 interview with The Buffalo News.
“I didn’t do a damn thing wrong,” Jemal told The News then when asked about the conviction. “I don’t think the jury understood it. The judge did. He was swayed by what he heard as far as testimony. There’s some things that people just don’t understand, and real estate is a complicated business.”
Jemal burst onto Buffalo's development scene more than four years ago with the purchase of the then-vacant One Seneca tower. Renamed Seneca One, the building is in the midst of a $150 million renovation to turn it into an office and apartment complex anchored by M&T Bank's tech hub. Since the tower purchase, Jemal's Douglas Development has pursued other high-profile development projects in Buffalo and Amherst, including Statler City, the Boulevard Mall and a proposal to build a nine-story building on a vacant lot encircled by a highway off-ramp.
Jemal at his federal sentencing faced a recommended three-year prison term, but instead was granted probation after U.S. District Judge Ricardo M. Urbina said it was "one of those rare cases" in which people's views about his character outweighed the prosecution's recommendations, the Washington Post reported at the time of the 2007 sentencing.
Trump in December pardoned former Rep. Chris Collins of insider trading charges, clearing the way for Collins to leave federal prison before completing his sentence for the conviction that forced his resignation from Congress.