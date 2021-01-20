Trump pardons Douglas Jemal's wire fraud conviction in last-minute clemency wave

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A 2017 story in the Washington Post noted that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was among those who attended Jemal's 2006 fraud trial. Kushner, the Post reported, wrote a letter to the judge in support of Jemal ahead of his sentencing. The Post reported then that Jemal owned a neighboring vacation home to Kushner's father on the New Jersey shore.

Jemal remained defiant about the conviction in a 2016 interview with The Buffalo News.

“I didn’t do a damn thing wrong,” Jemal told The News then when asked about the conviction. “I don’t think the jury understood it. The judge did. He was swayed by what he heard as far as testimony. There’s some things that people just don’t understand, and real estate is a complicated business.”