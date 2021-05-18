Trudeau indicates border reopening isn't imminent – but vaccines offer hope

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 21, 2020. The two nations have extended that shutdown on a monthly basis ever since.

Bloomberg reported last week that the two nations are conducting preliminary discussions about reopening the border. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, have been pressing the two nations to begin by expanding the list of people who can cross the border to include people longing to reunite with loved ones as well as property owners.

The latest monthlong extension is set to expire Friday, and neither government has said whether it will be extended for yet another full month. Nevertheless, Trudeau indicated that the time has not yet come to open the border to nonessential travel.

"In regards to the Canada-U.S. border, we continue to work very closely with American authorities and with Canadian experts on how we can move forward in a way that is safe for Canadians," Trudeau said. "We know that we are not yet out of this third wave. We know that there are still real concerns around transmission of the virus. But we will continue to work with our partners and hopefully get to a better place when the time is appropriate."