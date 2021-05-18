Trudeau indicates border reopening isn't imminent – but vaccines offer hope

WASHINGTON – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday offered little hope for an imminent reopening of the border between his nation and the United States – but Canada's increasing Covid-19 vaccination rate raises the possibility that a reopening of some sort could begin within weeks.
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Trudeau said he expects at least 75% of Canadians to receive their first shot of a coronavirus vaccine before border restrictions can be eased. As of Monday, 46.1% of Canadians had received their first dose, according to the Our World in Data Covid-19 data tracker.
"We're all eager to get back to normal, but we know that before we get back to normal, cases need to be under control and over 75% of people need to be vaccinated for us to start loosening things in Canada," Trudeau said in response to a question about reopening the border. "We'll see what framework we apply to ensure that we're keeping Canadians safe, even as we look to eventually change the restrictions and the posture at the border."
At the same time, Canadian officials noted that the nation's vaccination rate had increased dramatically in recent weeks and is expected to continue to increase, meaning it won't be long before Canada reaches that 75% vaccination threshold.
"I think we are looking at that 50% mark, and then it's eminently possible that in the next week, we're going to get to that 75%," with 20% of the Canadian population fully immunized, said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer.
Support Local Journalism
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 21, 2020. The two nations have extended that shutdown on a monthly basis ever since.
Bloomberg reported last week that the two nations are conducting preliminary discussions about reopening the border. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, have been pressing the two nations to begin by expanding the list of people who can cross the border to include people longing to reunite with loved ones as well as property owners.
The latest monthlong extension is set to expire Friday, and neither government has said whether it will be extended for yet another full month. Nevertheless, Trudeau indicated that the time has not yet come to open the border to nonessential travel.
"In regards to the Canada-U.S. border, we continue to work very closely with American authorities and with Canadian experts on how we can move forward in a way that is safe for Canadians," Trudeau said. "We know that we are not yet out of this third wave. We know that there are still real concerns around transmission of the virus. But we will continue to work with our partners and hopefully get to a better place when the time is appropriate."
Canada has made substantial progress in beating back that third wave of Covid-19 infections in recent weeks. Its infection rate has fallen 35.5% in the past month, but remains 59% higher than in the U.S.
In addition, Canada – which has long lagged the U.S. in terms of vaccinations because of its lack of vaccine manufacturing facilities – is close to catching up. As of Monday, 47.2% of the American public had at least one shot, which is only 1 percentage point more than the Canadian percentage.
Thanks to increased vaccine shipments, Canada's vaccination rate has led the Group of 20 nations for the past two weeks, Trudeau said.