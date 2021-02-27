Trudeau: Canadian, U.S. border to remain closed 'for now ... to keep safe'

WASHINGTON – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a pre-recorded interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that will air Sunday, offered Canadians and Americans no hope that the border between the two countries will reopen anytime soon.

"We'll continue to engage with the White House and with the administration on the best times to start releasing border measures," said Trudeau, according to a transcript of the interview that NBC released Saturday. "But for now, we all need to keep safe, and that means keeping (the border restrictions) in place."

Trudeau's comments came in the 12th month of the border closure, which restricts crossings to essential commercial, medical- and education-related travel. The U.S. and Canada largely shut land borders between the two countries last March 21 in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Now, even though there are signs that the Covid-19 pandemic is easing, Trudeau told NBC's Chuck Todd that concerns about new variants of the virus present a reason to keep the border largely shut.

"Our public health experts telling us what the right measures are and how concerned we have to be about variants," Trudeau said.

