Trove of Buffalo Diocese abuse records turned over to victims in bankruptcy court

More than 170 priests who served in the Buffalo Diocese have been accused of sex abuse in Child Victims Act lawsuits.

A spokeswoman with the Attorney General’s Office said the investigation is still active and declined to comment on whether unabridged files obtained through subpoenas dating back to 2018 would be released publicly.

The diocese gave investigators with the Attorney General’s Office files on 69 priests accused of sexual abuse or misconduct. But the AG’s report also noted that the diocese had publicly identified 78 priests as child sex abusers and had not handed over files for half of them.

Diocese spokesman Tucker said the diocese was cooperating with the Attorney General’s Office to hand over subpoenaed documents on a “rolling production schedule.”

“Keep in mind that each file must be reviewed to prevent the unauthorized release of privileged information pertaining to abuse victims-survivors, as well as those accused. Throughout the production of documents and files, the diocese has been fully responsive and has discussed the pace of the production of documents with the (Attorney General’s Office),” Tucker said in a statement.