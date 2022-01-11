Troutman confirmation debate shines light on concerns over judicial diversity

If any proceeding of the State Legislature reflected ongoing concerns about New York's courts it may have been Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee session considering Justice Shirley Troutman's appointment to the Court of Appeals.
Troutman, a Buffalo resident and veteran jurist now serving on the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, sailed through the session with unanimous approval en route to Wednesday's expected confirmation of the full State Senate following her appointment by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
"It is historic," Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx, noted of Troutman's nomination as the high court's second Black woman. "And frankly, it's absurd that it has taken us until 2022 to be at this point."
Indeed, the need for diversity throughout the court system dominated much of Tuesday's committee session. So did a growing outcry for more former defense attorneys on the bench rather than a traditional proclivity toward prosecutors. Other senatorial concerns included rights of the accused amid increasing fear of crime, the need for an upgraded assigned counsel program, and even Troutman's own background as a Buffalo woman of color.
Throughout it all, Troutman told the senators in a virtual session that she would assign her highest priority to principles guiding her almost 30 years on the bench – applying the law and facts to her decisions.
"I will promise you again," she said in remarks typical of her Tuesday testimony, "if confirmed I will uphold the state constitution and federal Constitution and apply the law fairly and equitably."
But the senators also used the occasion to highlight concerns expressed in recent years by the Senate's new Democratic majority. They followed up opinions offered by 12 senators in 2021 urging consideration of the public defenders included on a list of Court of Appeals candidates recommended to the governor by a screening panel.
“Attorneys who have worked on issues of indigent defense, housing, civil rights and immigration ... have a different perspective that can move our state forward in a way that represents all its people,” the senators said then.
The issue surfaced again Tuesday as several members of the Judiciary Committee noted the need for former defense attorneys on the bench as a way of safeguarding rights of the accused.
"I always look to have a broad perspective and no single perspective on any issue," Troutman replied to questions, emphasizing no one point of view or accumulation of experience should dominate.
Throughout the hearing, Troutman drew on her career to illustrate her answers to senators' queries. She said with regard to possible prosecutorial misconduct that she and her fellow Fourth Department appellate judges had considered the possibility in several cases. And she said her imposition of prison sentences had always loomed as a weighty responsibility.
"I still remember the very first time I pronounced a double digit year sentence and profound effect it had upon me," she said.
Several senators brought up Troutman's historic role as one of the first African American women to serve on New York's highest court, as in questions posed by Sen. Jamaal T. Bailey, D-Bronx, about the need to better compensate public defenders who are often assigned to minority defendants.
"The persons most affected are persons of color and persons of lower socio-economic status, and that is not acceptable," she said.
The judge also told the panel that inside her mother's Buffalo home always hung a picture of civil rights icon the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which served as a reminder of past struggles allowing people like her to succeed.
"I'm a product of all the accomplishments that have occurred, and I don't take that lightly," she said.
Sen. Luis R. Sepulveda, D-Bronx, told the nominee he hoped her views on the need for a diverse court system continues when she ascends to the Court of Appeals.
"I hope you never forget your background and where you came from," he said.
Troutman succeeds another Court of Appeals judge from Buffalo, Eugene M. Fahey, who stepped down Dec. 31 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.