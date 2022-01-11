Troutman confirmation debate shines light on concerns over judicial diversity

"I will promise you again," she said in remarks typical of her Tuesday testimony, "if confirmed I will uphold the state constitution and federal Constitution and apply the law fairly and equitably."

But the senators also used the occasion to highlight concerns expressed in recent years by the Senate's new Democratic majority. They followed up opinions offered by 12 senators in 2021 urging consideration of the public defenders included on a list of Court of Appeals candidates recommended to the governor by a screening panel.

“Attorneys who have worked on issues of indigent defense, housing, civil rights and immigration ... have a different perspective that can move our state forward in a way that represents all its people,” the senators said then.

The issue surfaced again Tuesday as several members of the Judiciary Committee noted the need for former defense attorneys on the bench as a way of safeguarding rights of the accused.

"I always look to have a broad perspective and no single perspective on any issue," Troutman replied to questions, emphasizing no one point of view or accumulation of experience should dominate.