Troubling Covid-19 trends in WNY even as statewide numbers improve

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic shows signs of easing its grip across New York, new cases and hospitalizations are rising at a troubling rate in the Western New York region.
The latest data show the virus caseload here hasn't reached the peak levels seen in the second wave just before and after the holiday season. But most metrics have passed the heights seen in the initial wave of the pandemic in spring 2020.
For example, the share of people in the five-county Western New York region testing positive for the virus reached an average of 5.25% for the seven-day period ending Friday, the highest average rate the region has seen since Feb. 3. It represents a sharp rise from the 1.6% seven-day average reported March 12 but remains lower than the 8.8% average reported Jan. 5.
At the same time, the statewide, seven-day average was just 3.03% as of Friday, when the Southern Tier reported an average rate of 0.85%, the lowest among New York's 10 regions.
Support Local Journalism
The average number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Western New York was 632 for the seven-day period ending Thursday, the eighth day in a row that average figure has exceeded 600. That average total had dipped as low as 273 on March 12 and, until April 8, hadn't surpassed 600 since Jan. 31.
The growing number of Covid-19 patients at area hospitals also is concerning. That figure reached 348 as of Thursday, the highest it has been since Feb. 8. Two weeks earlier, the total was 220 patients.
It had fallen as low as 137 on March 20 after hitting an all-time-high for the pandemic of 548 on Dec. 10 and 546 on Jan. 4. Hospitalizations in Western New York never exceeded 260 during the initial wave last spring.
Statewide, though, hospitalizations have fallen steadily since January and dipped below 4,000 on Wednesday and again on Thursday, to 3,884, the first time the total for New York has fallen that low since Dec. 1. Statewide hospitalizations, driven by the New York City and downstate patient load, peaked in in the initial wave in April 2020 at more than 18,000.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in recent days has expressed concern about the rising caseload in Western New York, relative to the rest of the state, saying it is a consequence of people prematurely easing back on health precautions such as social distancing and mask wearing. Further, though more people are getting vaccinated, more-transmissible variants of the virus are spreading.