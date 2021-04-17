Troubling Covid-19 trends in WNY even as statewide numbers improve

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic shows signs of easing its grip across New York, new cases and hospitalizations are rising at a troubling rate in the Western New York region.

The latest data show the virus caseload here hasn't reached the peak levels seen in the second wave just before and after the holiday season. But most metrics have passed the heights seen in the initial wave of the pandemic in spring 2020.

For example, the share of people in the five-county Western New York region testing positive for the virus reached an average of 5.25% for the seven-day period ending Friday, the highest average rate the region has seen since Feb. 3. It represents a sharp rise from the 1.6% seven-day average reported March 12 but remains lower than the 8.8% average reported Jan. 5.

At the same time, the statewide, seven-day average was just 3.03% as of Friday, when the Southern Tier reported an average rate of 0.85%, the lowest among New York's 10 regions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The average number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Western New York was 632 for the seven-day period ending Thursday, the eighth day in a row that average figure has exceeded 600. That average total had dipped as low as 273 on March 12 and, until April 8, hadn't surpassed 600 since Jan. 31.