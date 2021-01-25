 Skip to main content
Troopers identify driver who landed on Buffalo News building, died after Friday crash
Fatal accident

A fatal accident on the I-190 exit ramp to Elm Street exit happened Friday morning, and the victim was ejected and landed on the roof of a Buffalo News building.

 John Hickey

State Police on Monday released the name of the woman who died Friday morning when she crashed, was ejected from her vehicle and landed on the roof of a Buffalo News building.

Y-ara C. Rodriguez, 21, of Buffalo, was driving south on I-190 at the Elm Street exit about 7 a.m. when she struck a guardrail, which caused her vehicle to overturn, troopers said.

Rodriguez was the sole occupant of her vehicle.

Accident investigators believe her vehicle made a quick lane change before it spun out and overturned, a State Police spokesman said Friday. Rodriguez was believed to be sitting on top of her buckled seat belt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

