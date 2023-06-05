To hear prosecutors tell it, State Trooper Anthony Nigro IV acted beyond the scope of his duties when he shot and killed a driver in downtown Buffalo last year.

Nigro's defense attorneys contend that he was trying to capture a suspect who fled police and endangered other drivers on the road, and that Nigro was justified when he shot him because Nigro thought he was going to be killed.

Bodycam footage of fatal police shooting shows motorist telling trooper to 'go away'

A grand jury has indicted Nigro on charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter for the shooting of an unarmed Pennsylvania man following a 100-mph chase that ended in Buffalo in February 2022.

Nigro, 39, a nearly 16-year veteran of the State Police, appeared Monday morning before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller as the indictment was unsealed. He pleaded not guilty.

Authorities previously identified the man fatally shot by Nigro as James Huber, 38, of North East, Pa.

Prosecutors from State Attorney General Letitia James' Office, which handles investigations of deaths caused by police officers, asked the judge to set $250,000 bail because of the nature of the charges and the specific accusations.

"In forming this indictment, the grand jury specifically considered the legal charge of justification and rejected that Trooper Nigro was acting reasonably in accordance with his duties and that he was reasonable in using force against Mr. Huber," Assistant Attorney General James Mara said.

Defense attorney Andrew C. Quinn called it "a clear-cut case of justification," and described the characterization that the grand jury "rejected justification" as "inaccurate."

"He was attempting to apprehend him when Mr. Huber punched the accelerator of the car, threw my client 35 feet," Quinn said. "He firmly believed he was about to die and he fired. That is justification."

Boller released Nigro on his own recognizance – as requested by the defense – because of his lack of a criminal record, his contacts with the community and because he has retained counsel, which the judge said he believes often have more control over their clients than attorneys who are assigned to a defendant by the court.

A judge had not yet been assigned to the case at the time of arraignment, so no future court date was set.

The courtroom was packed to capacity with Nigro's supporters, with dozens of troopers in civilian clothing filling the gallery and spilling over into the jury box.

According to the account given by state police after the shooting on Feb. 12, 2022, troopers that morning saw a speeding driver on the Thruway in Brant.

The tan-colored sedan was going more than 100 mph, state police said then. Troopers chased the vehicle and exited the Thruway at Exit 53. The sedan reportedly struck a state police vehicle there, before heading north on Interstate 190 toward downtown.

When Huber exited the highway, the state police called off the chase, according to a statement from the AG's office Monday about the shooting.

"A short time later, Mr. Huber stopped his car near the intersection of Washington Street and East Eagle Street in Buffalo," the AG's office said in the statement.

"Trooper Nigro approached the car, and during an interaction with Mr. Huber, fired his service weapon and shot Mr. Huber, who was unarmed," the AG's office said.

Huber's car sped off, striking several fence posts before landing on its side on a ramp in an underground parking garage beneath the M&T building on Washington, near Eagle. Huber was pronounced dead inside the vehicle.

A month after the shooting, the AG's office released body camera footage from the shooting. The video shows Nigro getting out of his patrol car and approaching a vehicle stopped behind him on East Eagle. Nigro can be seen holding his gun in front of him.

Nigro can be heard yelling at Huber to get out of his car, repeatedly using expletives.

Huber can be seen sitting in his car. He's wearing a ball cap and a tan-colored hoodie. He appears to turn his face away from the trooper while muttering something.

"Get out! Get out!" Nigro orders, pointing his gun at Huber.

"Go away," Huber replies, quietly.

"Get out!" Nigro repeats.

"No," Huber says.

Huber reaches his right hand down to something around the center console. "Nope," he says.

The camera shows Nigro reaching into Huber's vehicle with his left hand to grab the hood on Huber's sweatshirt while holding his gun in his right hand near Huber's head.

"Get the ..." Nigro says, followed by a sudden flurry of motion and sound. Nigro fires twice, and the car lurches backward.

Nigro appears to fall on the ground as the car moves in reverse, out of view of the camera.

Seconds later, a loud crash can be heard in the background. Nigro can then be heard on his radio: "7415. Shots fired."

Cary Arnold, a Pennsylvania woman who had a daughter with Huber 18 years ago, told The Buffalo News previously that she believes Huber might have been heading for a rally at the Peace Bridge in support of Canadian truckers protesting that country's Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The state troopers Police Benevolent Association President Charles W. Murphy issued a statement Monday in support of Nigro.

"We do not believe that he should have been criminally charged," he said in the emailed statement. "We respect the legal process and are prepared for the next steps. We believe that, at the conclusion of this matter, Trooper Nigro will be exonerated of any misconduct and the charges against him will be dismissed. Our understanding and review of the facts in this case confirm that, while the outcome was tragic, Trooper Nigro’s actions were in accordance with his training and the law, and that he was justified in his use of force."

Murphy pointed to Huber's actions prior to the shooting, "including the dangerous actions of the driver that threatened the safety of innocent motorists on the Thruway and in the city of Buffalo."

Nigro is a decorated trooper and was once named "Trooper of the Year" of the Thruway division of the State Police, and he has served 22 years with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, including active duty combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Quinn, who is representing Nigro along with attorney Daniel Strollo, told the judge he plans to file a motion to dismiss the indictment "based in part on the manner in which the grand jury was both charged and the manner in which my client was questioned on his testimony in the grand jury."

"So we have no concerns about the outcome of this trial because we don't believe any jury is going to convict my client of anything because he was justified for his actions," Quinn said in court.

Nigro's case is so strong, he wants to go to trial "so he has the opportunity to clear his name," Quinn said.

The first-degree manslaughter charge accuses Nigro of shooting Huber with the intent to seriously injure him. The second-degree manslaughter charge accuses Nigro of recklessly causing Huber's death by shooting him.

If convicted of first-degree manslaughter, Nigro would face between five and 25 years in prison. If convicted of second-degree manslaughter, he could face up to a maximum sentence of five to 15 years in prison.

