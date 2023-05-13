Chiquita Foster knew Aaron Salter Jr. from work and church.

"Loved to smile, always had wisdom to share with you," said Foster, a retired Buffalo police officer. "Just very good natured and always willing to help. Family man, for sure."

With warm memories of Salter, it was natural for Foster to join over 300 runners and walkers in paying tribute to him on Saturday. They were part of the inaugural 5/14 5K and half marathon benefiting a scholarship fund established in Salter's name.

Salter lost his life in the massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue a year ago. He was working as a security guard at the store and was killed after exchanging gunfire with the assailant. Salter was hailed as a hero.

"We're going to do this every year from here on, as long as we possibly can," said Vernon Beaty, one of the organizers of the races. "We're going to keep his legacy alive."

The races were among the events taking place this weekend on the one-year mark of the May 14 attack. The half marathon began near Canisius College, Salter's alma mater, and ended in Delaware Park. The 5K, which drew the bigger crowd of the two races, started and finished inside the park.

Bryan Schaefer, himself a Canisius alum, said he tries to run a half marathon each spring and appreciated the idea of honoring Salter.

"It's a nice area, it's a great neighborhood, it's a terrible thing that happened," Schaefer said. "But we'll get back up and do what we can do."

Patricia Baker of Lockport said it was fitting to pay tribute to Salter through a race, noting that when he was a police officer, Salter was part of a team that would work special events like road races.

In Delaware Park, Foster was preparing to start the 5K with Kimberly Backey, Julie Deuble and Junette Diaz.

Backey said she was there "for the cause, for the community." Deuble quickly agreed with her.

"I love my friend Kim and the cause is really important, especially this weekend," Deuble said.

Before the 5K got underway, one of the "singing cops," Armonde "Moe" Badger, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner." Then Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith addressed the crowd.

"The support you've shown and you're showing here today speaks volumes," said Smith, who was joined by fellow Bills greats Thurman Thomas and Steve Tasker. "We all are very grateful."

Smith recalled attending the funeral for Thomas' mother a few months ago.

"Her pastor stated that the best medicine for grief is community," Smith said. "And that's what you're doing here today. You're giving a heavy dose of community to these families and victims who are still grieving."

The community's turnout was touching to Salter's widow, Kimberly. She said her late husband was "love in action."

"Doing this is in Aaron's name, but this is for all my May 14 family," she said. "We didn't choose it, but because of this, we are family, and will always be. ... We all support one another and our love is strengthening each other throughout it all."

Debra Kelly, a member of the Salter scholarship committee, said the races were "an opportunity to shed some wonderful sunshine, some unity, some love on an otherwise sad occasion.

"Let's all take this from today back out into the community, because you can tell these are the people who are going to make the difference," Kelly said. "Let's just keep striving to be together, to work in unity, so we can continue to make Buffalo a stronger community."

News photographer Libby March contributed to this report.