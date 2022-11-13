Tributes set to honor victims of Tops shooting Monday, marking 6 months since racist attack

Six months after a racist attack left 10 people dead and three people injured on the East Side, a number of tributes are set to observe the anniversary.

On Monday, the victims of the mass shooting will be remembered with tributes planned throughout the day, aimed at honoring those who died in the attack, those who survived, and extending to anyone who has been personally affected by violence.

Tributes planned by the city also aim to raise awareness around issues of gun violence and reinforce Buffalo's commitment to action and change, the city said in a news release.

Tops Markets also has planned a tribute at its Jefferson Avenue store Monday at 2:30 p.m. – the time the shooting occurred on May 14.

Mayor Byron Brown reflected on the tragedy that happened May 14 at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and acknowledged that wounds are still fresh.

“Today, I’m thinking about the precious members of the Buffalo community whose lives were cut short six months ago," Brown said in the news release. "These individuals had so much life ahead of them and today my wife Michele and I continue to hold their loved ones in our hearts."

Such tributes are vital to the healing of the community, he said.

"Coming together on the six-month anniversary of this horrific shooting will be difficult, particularly with the holiday season upon us, but it’s important," he said. "Let’s continue to show the world that, in Buffalo, we find strength and peace when we stand united and support one another through acts of love and kindness.”

Beginning after midnight Monday, the top of Buffalo City Hall will be lit orange – the color for gun violence prevention. It will stay illuminated until dawn on Tuesday in memory of the shooting victims and to promote "sensible gun control," the news release notes.

The mayor has also enlisted several allies to illuminate other city halls and historic landmarks in orange the same day. They include the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team, the United States conference of Mayors, the New York Conference of Mayors, the African American Mayors Association and New York City.

The mayor has ordered all city flags to be flown at half-staff Monday and is encouraging city employees and Buffalo residents to wear orange clothing to honor the victims. They are also urged to pause for a moment of reflection at 2:30 p.m.

Brown has partnered with the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in asking that all houses of worship and communities of faith toll their bells 13 times at 2:30 p.m. Monday, once for each person killed or injured in the mass shooting.

Also at that time, Tops Markets will hold a moment of silence.

"As we continue to grieve along with the victims' families and community at large, we will honor a moment of silence in the store for anyone who is present," said Kathleen Sautter, Tops spokesperson.