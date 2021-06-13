Tribute to Bishop Henderson of Michigan Street Baptist Church set for Saturday

Henderson, who died in January at age 85, moved his El-Bethel Assembly into the historic church – a key stop on the Underground Railroad – in 1974 and mounted a public campaign to replace the roof and save the irreplaceable landmark, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places that same year. He and his family also lived in the nearby Nash House, which is now a museum and another cornerstone of the city's African American Heritage Corridor. Both sites are regular stops on heritage tours of Western New York.