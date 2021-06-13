 Skip to main content
Tribute to Bishop Henderson of Michigan Street Baptist Church set for Saturday
Tribute to Bishop Henderson of Michigan Street Baptist Church set for Saturday

A celebration of the life and legacy of Bishop William H. Henderson, longtime pastor of the Michigan Street Baptist Church, will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the church, 511 Michigan Ave.

Henderson, who died in January at age 85, moved his El-Bethel Assembly into the historic church – a key stop on the Underground Railroad – in 1974 and mounted a public campaign to replace the roof and save the irreplaceable landmark, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places that same year. He and his family also lived in the nearby Nash House, which is now a museum and another cornerstone of the city's African American Heritage Corridor. Both sites are regular stops on heritage tours of Western New York.

Henderson – who began his ministering career at the age of 15 and eventually traveled the world, from Africa to Russia – also established the Niagara Freedom Station Coalition, and served as its president. 

Saturday's celebration, taking place on the Juneteenth holiday, will include songs of praise and testimonies about Henderson's work.  

