Four incidents on farms in Niagara County in the last week, including two animal thefts, have local state legislators calling for stricter burglary laws.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, R-North Tonawanda, proposed changing the second-degree burglary charge to include unlawfully entering or remaining on farmland with the intent to commit a crime. The move came after animal advocates held a session April 15 on an "Open Rescue Experience," which included "animal rescue, from researching facilities to winning at trial."

Niagara County sheriff warns farmers to beware of trespassers after 'Right to Rescue' animal summit The Niagara County Sheriff's Department issued a warning to farmers that at least two instances of trespassing have taken place on farmland in Newfane since a social media post encouraged people to attend an animal "right to rescue summit" last weekend in Tonawanda.

"These are not advocates, these are criminals," Ortt said at a press conference at a Niagara County farm Saturday.

Wayne Hsiung, an animal rights activist from California who said he was a facilitator at the April 15 event, said the purpose of the event was mischaracterized by the Sheriff's Office.

"This was an event about the right of every citizen in this country to give aid to sick, suffering, abandoned animals," Hsiung said, adding that he has previously presented the workshop at law schools.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said anyone who sees anything suspicious should call the sheriff's department, and if it is safe, photograph people and vehicles where trespassing could be occurring.

"If you have livestock of any type, I would be concerned, animals of any type, I would be concerned," Filicetti said.

Paul Strobel said he saw people on his farm last Sunday morning taking photos and they ran when he went to talk to them. "We didn't ask for any of this, we don't want any of this, but unfortunately this has been thrust on us," he said.