Trees fall, power lines down as wind as high as 71 mph whips Western New York
Downed tree

Officials look over a large tree that fell on two houses on Lakeview Avenue in Buffalo after strong wind gusts pushed through the area Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

As wild weather moves through Western New York, the National Weather Service registered a 71 mph wind gust at 3:42 p.m. in Buffalo and several municipalities have already reported damage.

The towns of Tonawanda, Amherst and the City of Buffalo have reported downed trees.

And power outages are happening all across the region. The National Weather Service reported several municipalities recording wind gusts in the 60s. Strongest gust at the NWS office in Cheektowaga was 66 mph.

Waves crash into Hoak's

Waves crash into Hoak's Restaurant in Hamburg as strong wind gusts push through the area Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

West Seneca police warned on Twitter that there were many power outages affecting traffic lights: "Power outages are reported & many intersections are w/out functioning signals and cars are driving straight through them w/out stopping."

More than 8,200 National Grid customers in Erie County have lost power and about 3,500 in Niagara County. National Grid hopes to have power restored at about 6:15 p.m.

More than 16,100 NYSEG customers in Erie County have lost power and about 3,600 in Niagara County.

Lake Erie just reached seven feet at Buffalo and is rising rapidly, according to the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga. A Lakeshore Flood Warning remains in effect for Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara Counties. 

