Trees fall, power lines down as wind as high as 77 mph whips Western New York

By the time they arrived at about 3 p.m., the fire was through the roof, said one firefighter at the scene.

By 6 p.m. the house was still ablaze.

The high winds were making it difficult to bring it under control, the firefighter said. They would get the fire down and the wind would kick it back up.

The towns of Tonawanda and Amherst, the City of Niagara Falls and the City of Buffalo have reported downed trees.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office issued a travel advisory, urging motorists to use extreme caution throughout the evening.

"There are numerous signal lights out along with trees and power wires down in roadways across Niagara County," the advisory said.

And power outages are happening all across the region. National Grid reported more than 50,000 customers without power at 6 p.m., nearly 30,000 of them in Erie County. NYSEG had more than 11,000 customers without electricity in Erie County at 6 p.m. Another 557 were blacked out in Niagara County, NYSEG noted. .