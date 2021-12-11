Trees fall, power lines down as wind as high as 77 mph whips Western New York

As wild weather moves through Western New York, the National Weather Service has reported wind gusts of 77 mph at a maritime station in Dunkirk, 74 mph at Niagara Falls International Airport and 71 mph in Buffalo.
Utilities reported more than 60,000 customers without power. Authorities closed the Skyway on Route 5 about 6 p.m.
Lake Avenue in the Village of Blasdell was closed at about 6 p.m. between Coder Road and Martin Avenue due to downed power lines, according to the Hamburg District of Erie County Department of Public Works.
Due to rising waters, two intersections in Buffalo were closed around 6:30 p.m. at Niagara and Tonawanda streets and Hamburg Street and South Park Avenue, according to Department of Public Works officials.
The wind pushed Lake Erie waters into the streets around Buffalo's waterfront and the Buffalo River. Ganson Street was closed between Ohio and Michigan streets and police helped residents evacuate. The Canalside ice rink was flooded.
A large tree fell on two houses on Lakeview Avenue in Buffalo after strong wind gusts pushed through the area, according to the city's Forestry Division.
The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. An emergency dispatcher was being dispatched to the scene, said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.
The incident was among more than 30 emergency tree related calls in Buffalo by 5 p.m. City crews and contractors are addressing the calls.
Traffic signals were out at two intersections on Buffalo's Main Street, one at Highgate Avenue, another at Winspear Avenue, DeGeorge said. Motorists are to treat intersections where traffic signals are out as four way stops.
And just before 4:30pm, Buffalo police and Buffalo fire responded to a call of a tree falling on a vehicle at William and Monroe streets. Firefighters had to extricate the occupant from the vehicle. The person was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries, DeGeorge said.
Officials with the Department of Public Works said the intersection of Niagara and Tonawanda streets is being closed down due to rising waters at the viaduct area.
City officials are asking motorists to use caution if traveling tonight.
The wind was an issue for firefighters with the North Tonawanda Fire Department who were battling a blaze at a house on Sweeney Street.
Firefighters battle a blaze on Sweeney St. in North Tonawanda. The wind is making it difficult to bring the fire under control, said one firefighter at the scene pic.twitter.com/KTIIV92igy— Deidre Williams Boyd (@DeidreWilliamsB) December 11, 2021
By the time they arrived at about 3 p.m., the fire was through the roof, said one firefighter at the scene.
By 6 p.m. the house was still ablaze.
The high winds were making it difficult to bring it under control, the firefighter said. They would get the fire down and the wind would kick it back up.
The towns of Tonawanda and Amherst, the City of Niagara Falls and the City of Buffalo have reported downed trees.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office issued a travel advisory, urging motorists to use extreme caution throughout the evening.
"There are numerous signal lights out along with trees and power wires down in roadways across Niagara County," the advisory said.
Gusts of up to 70 mph are expected to cause flooding, power outages.
And power outages are happening all across the region. National Grid reported more than 50,000 customers without power at 6 p.m., nearly 30,000 of them in Erie County. NYSEG had more than 11,000 customers without electricity in Erie County at 6 p.m. Another 557 were blacked out in Niagara County, NYSEG noted. .
The National Weather Service reported several municipalities recording wind gusts in the 60s. Strongest gust at the NWS office in Cheektowaga was 66 mph.
A 122-year-old temperature record was shattered before the storm arrived. A high of 67 was registered at the airport weather station at 1 p.m., breaking the old mark of 61 set in 1899. By 6 p.m., the reading had fallen to 41.
West Seneca police warned on Twitter that there were many power outages affecting traffic lights: "Power outages are reported & many intersections are w/out functioning signals and cars are driving straight through them w/out stopping."
Power outages are reported& many intersections are w/out functioning signals and cars are driving straight through them w/out stopping. Power lines/trees are creating road hazards so if you really need to go out and get a bag of Cheetohs, treat these intersections as 4-way-stops pic.twitter.com/T5ieAJwnrF— West Seneca Police (@wspolice) December 11, 2021
Lake Erie just reached seven feet at Buffalo and is rising rapidly, according to the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga. A Lakeshore Flood Warning remains in effect for Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara Counties.
