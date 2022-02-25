'Tree of Life' art glass windows complete Martin House's Reception Room

Seven art glass windows that replicate architect Frank Lloyd Wright's signature geometric-patterned stain glass have now joined two others in the Darwin Martin House's Reception Room.
Replacing the complex's missing art glass windows with replicas is the last project to be completed as part of the estate's multi-year, $52 million restoration and re-creation.
"We are extremely pleased that we were able to complete this array of art glass windows in one of the prime locations in the house for visitors, with a beautiful face view onto Jewett Parkway," said Mary Roberts, executive director of the Martin House Restoration Corp, the nonprofit that oversees the National Historic Landmark.
Most of the "Tree of Life" art glass windows in the house are original, but many need to be re-created after going missing through decades of turbulence prior to the restoration effort's launch in the 1990s.
"This is the primary space on the first floor where the Martins entertained and first welcomed guests when they came into the house," Roberts said. "This represents one of the most dynamic design statements in the house, and was his most iconic pattern specifically and only for the Martin House."
The majority of art glass windows in the Martin House are on the second floor, now open to tours.
The Darwin Martin House was designed by Wright, the renowned architect, and completed in 1905 for Martin and his family.
The $52 million total cost included restoring the Martin House, Barton House and Gardener’s Cottage; replicating the pergola, conservatory and carriage house; building the visitor Greatbatch Pavilion designed by architect Toshiko Mori; and bringing back the
There once were 446 art glass windows in the entire estate, 260 of them in the Martin House. The majority today are still originals, with 95 replicas made to date. Fifty-two more need to be replicated or reacquired from public and private collections, Roberts said.
The art glass replications were funded by New York State.
The Martin House has resumed tours Thursday through Monday, with plans to return to seven days a week after the weather warms.
Seventy-five-minute tours are $22 and two-hour tours are $25, with discounts for seniors, students and members. Erie County residents get 50% off during the month of March.
"This is a great time of the year for people who have lived here for a long time and have for many years said 'I've never been there' to come," Roberts said. "You can do it now and not be in the midst of huge crowds in the summer, when we traditionally sell out.
"If you're thinking about a quiet experience in the winter, it's a lovely building to be," she said.