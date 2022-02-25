'Tree of Life' art glass windows complete Martin House's Reception Room

The majority of art glass windows in the Martin House are on the second floor, now open to tours.

The Darwin Martin House was designed by Wright, the renowned architect, and completed in 1905 for Martin and his family.

There once were 446 art glass windows in the entire estate, 260 of them in the Martin House. The majority today are still originals, with 95 replicas made to date. Fifty-two more need to be replicated or reacquired from public and private collections, Roberts said.

The art glass replications were funded by New York State.

The Martin House has resumed tours Thursday through Monday, with plans to return to seven days a week after the weather warms.

Seventy-five-minute tours are $22 and two-hour tours are $25, with discounts for seniors, students and members. Erie County residents get 50% off during the month of March.

"This is a great time of the year for people who have lived here for a long time and have for many years said 'I've never been there' to come," Roberts said. "You can do it now and not be in the midst of huge crowds in the summer, when we traditionally sell out.