Treatment aimed at keeping Covid patients out of hospital expands in Buffalo Niagara

+2 UB researchers launch study to learn if an asthma treatment can ease Covid-19 Emergency medicine researchers in Buffalo have launched a study to see if a steroid medication typically used to treat asthma can help patients sick at home with Covid-19. “Some people with viruses or other illnesses feel better sooner, faster with these kinds of medicines, so our hope in this case is that it will be helpful too,” said Dr.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization for all three therapies in November for those at high risk for a serious case of Covid-19 who are not yet hospitalized and need no oxygen support. Treatment must be given within the first 10 days of symptoms when viral replication is highest.

Those 12 and older with autoimmune conditions or cancer, or older adults with obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes tend to qualify, Nadler said.

As many as eight people a day can get an infusion at DeGraff, Nadler said. Up to half that number received treatment each day in December at ECMC.

“This is really our attempt to provide outpatient management, which we have been lacking,” Nadler said, and thereby create more hospital capacity.

“Leaving the infusion center, I actually did feel better,” Chris Balisteri said.

The feeling was relative, the next several days bumpy.

The couple spent much of Thanksgiving asleep and considered it the height of their harrowing experience. Sheryl Balisteri didn’t bother stuffing or seasoning the turkey she cooked. She did not prepare anything else. They couldn’t enjoy it anyway.