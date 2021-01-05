Treatment aimed at keeping Covid patients out of hospital expands in Buffalo Niagara

Chris Balisteri needed six stents and open-heart surgery to save his life.
His wife, Sheryl, has suffered three strokes.
Both agree that the struggle they faced with Covid-19 in recent weeks has been worse.
“I never felt quite so feeble in my life,” Chris said.
They are certain they would have been hospitalized – and maybe worse – if not for an experimental monoclonal antibody treatment that President Trump hailed for his Covid-19 recovery in October and is now available in Western New York.
“We feel 1,000 times better,” Chris Balisteri said recently.
Lab-produced monoclonal antibodies mimic those created by the immune system to bolster a defense against infectious invaders. Like most therapies authorized for emergency use during the coronavirus pandemic, they are designed to reduce symptoms and give the body a better chance to outlast Covid-19.
Primary care and emergency room providers must prescribe the treatments, which became available in November at DeGraff Medical Park in North Tonawanda and Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center started offering them in early December and Catholic Health on Monday at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.
The therapy is not a cure-all, underlined by the fact that December became the deadliest month in the region – and U.S. – as part of a pandemic entering its second year.
“This treatment isn’t for everybody,” said the chief of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's infectious diseases division.
Monoclonal antibodies join convalescent plasma, corticosteroids and new vaccines that so far have somewhat blunted coronavirus damage.
“The intent is to reduce viral replication and prevent Covid from progressing to a more serious disease, as opposed to being an instant cure,” said Dr. Jamie Nadler, a critical care doctor overseeing the therapy at DeGraff for Kaleida Health.
Limited eligibility guidelines, a tight supply of the FDA-approved therapy, and an infusion process that lasts at least two hours have so far minimized access in the region to fewer than two dozen patients a day.
The Balisteris were among the first in Western New York to receive it after the Kenmore couple came down with Covid-19 the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Chris Balisteri, 60, works from home in systems accounting. His wife, 68, a retired Kaleida Health nurse and nursing professor, retired five years ago after her second of three strokes.
Sheryl Balisteri has high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and asthma. She was diagnosed two years ago with breast cancer, but is now cancer-free.
Several of her husband’s loved ones struggled with heart disease, including his father, who died from a heart attack at age 46. Chris Balisteri suffered one at age 36 and needed open heart surgery. Arterial sclerosis has since required six stents to bolster his blood flow.
Dr. Thomas Hughes, their primary care physician, told the couple they could be poster material for monoclonal antibody manufacturers.
Chris Balisteri came down Nov. 21 with what he thought was a sinus infection. He soldiered through congestion and a slight headache to put up Christmas lights outside the house. His wife began to get sick that night. Extreme fatigue and labored breathing followed for both the next day. Sheryl also developed a cough.
They feared the worse when they lost their senses of taste and smell as Monday approached. They called their doctor’s office that morning and were sent to the emergency room.
Three of four experimental treatments deployed in the region show early
ER doctors at Kenmore Mercy Hospital separated them when they arrived, started IV fluids and steroids and administered coronavirus tests. They were sent home with a pulse oximeter to measure their oxygen levels, and told to rest, treat their symptoms and await test results.
“The doc said, ‘Even if it comes back negative, you're both positive.’ They could tell from the chest X-rays,” Sheryl Balisteri said.
As their conditions worsened, Hughes called them Wednesday morning to ask if they’d like to try a monoclonal antibody treatment that recently became available at DeGraff, where Sheryl once worked.
They quickly agreed.
“The bottom line is the risk was nothing compared to the risk of dying from Covid-19,” she said.
Early studies reported some complaints of temporary nausea, dizziness, pain and swelling at the infusion site, Nadler said.
Some who received new Covid-19 vaccines have reported similar injection site reactions.
Both novel treatments use proteins found in SARS-CoV-2 to foster an antibody response.
Monoclonal antibodies work much like convalescent plasma – Covid-19 antibodies drawn from patients who got sick and recovered – but manufacturers can make uniform doses and adjust them as clinical studies continue to gauge maximum effectiveness, Nadler said. The number of antibodies in a unit of convalescent plasma can vary greatly by donor.
“The vaccine would be preferable,” he said, “because you have the antibodies before you ever get exposed to the virus, which then doesn't have the chance to invade cells and start replicating. Here, we're giving them antibodies to try to fight Covid-19 before it makes them any sicker.”
The Balisteris and their treatment team had to complete a slew of paperwork before treatment approval. Rachel Silverman, nurse manager at Kaleida Health infusion centers – and a former student of Sheryl Balisteri – helped.
Chris drove to North Tonawanda while his wife sat beside him and read what she could online about the monoclonal antibodies they were about to receive.
It was all so surreal.
“First, we're mobile in our vehicle, feeling somewhat like we're almost breaking the law being Covid positive,” Chris Balisteri said. “It's gray all over Western New York. We get there at a secret door and Mrs. Silverman is waiting in full PPE. She's walking 10 steps ahead of Sheryl, who is 10 steps ahead of me. We’re going through all these back hallways to get into a room, which has negative air pressure and all this equipment.”
“It was like living in one of those pandemic movies,” his wife recalled.
Infusion team members wore so much protective personal equipment that it was hard to know who was who, the couple said. Although they kept interaction to a minimum, “staff members were fabulous,” Sheryl Balisteri said.
The couple received bamlanivimab, manufactured by Eli Lilly and Co.
Regeneron makes two similar monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab.
Emergency medicine researchers in Buffalo have launched a study to see if a steroid medication typically used to treat asthma can help patients sick at home with Covid-19. "Some people with viruses or other illnesses feel better sooner, faster with these kinds of medicines, so our hope in this case is that it will be helpful too," said Dr.
The FDA granted emergency use authorization for all three therapies in November for those at high risk for a serious case of Covid-19 who are not yet hospitalized and need no oxygen support. Treatment must be given within the first 10 days of symptoms when viral replication is highest.
Those 12 and older with autoimmune conditions or cancer, or older adults with obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes tend to qualify, Nadler said.
As many as eight people a day can get an infusion at DeGraff, Nadler said. Up to half that number received treatment each day in December at ECMC.
“This is really our attempt to provide outpatient management, which we have been lacking,” Nadler said, and thereby create more hospital capacity.
“Leaving the infusion center, I actually did feel better,” Chris Balisteri said.
The feeling was relative, the next several days bumpy.
The couple spent much of Thanksgiving asleep and considered it the height of their harrowing experience. Sheryl Balisteri didn’t bother stuffing or seasoning the turkey she cooked. She did not prepare anything else. They couldn’t enjoy it anyway.
“We've had very good days and very bad days during our Covid experience,” Chris Balisteri said, “but the good days started right after that Thanksgiving holiday.”
The Balisteris spent Thanksgiving week trying to figure out how they contracted the new coronavirus. The exercise was fruitless.
Neither Chris nor Sheryl – aware of their complex health conditions – set foot inside a grocery store between February and last week, choosing instead to have groceries delivered.
The couple had no contact before or since their illness with a son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in St. Louis. They spent some time with a daughter and two grandsons who live nearby, but she works at home and the children have mostly taken classes online.
The Balisteris were horrified when they got sick because Sheryl helps care for her mother, Sue Mills, 87, who lives in a senior apartment in Amherst. Sheryl Balisteri visited with her the day before she came down with Covid-19 symptoms.
Mills didn’t get sick, but quarantined for two weeks.
“She’s very active,” her daughter said, “so the isolation was horrible for her.”
Erie County Health Department workers checked in with the couple regularly and encouraged them to avoid contact with others until all of their symptoms subside.
“This therapy doesn't take away the likelihood that you are infectious,” Nadler said, “and those who receive it have to continue to follow the public health measures around quarantine because they could still be shedding live virus.”
The Balisteris will continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and take other steps to protect themselves and others as the pandemic continues and health providers recommend. Covid-19 prevention is less about rights and more about responsible choices, the couple said.
“Out of all the things I've been through in the last five years, this was the only thing that really worried me,” Sheryl Balisteri said. “I'm not afraid to die, but I don't want to be alone on a ventilator without my family.”
Find the latest antibody treatment
Monoclonal antibody treatments in the region are available in two ways.
Infusions: Those 12 and over who are sick with Covid-19 can ask their doctor if they might qualify to receive treatment within 10 days of the start of symptoms. They cannot be hospitalized or on oxygen therapy. Those with complex health conditions or at high risk of a serious outcomes are most likely to be approved.
Injections: Those without Covid-19 symptoms who have someone in their household test positive are potentially eligible for a clinical study focused on whether Regeneron monoclonal antibodies may prevent virus transmission or reduce symptoms if infected. Contact Kelly Green, clinical research coordinator, at 888-4764 or email kjk22@buffalo.edu
