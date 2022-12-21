 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Travelers make efforts to get to holiday destinations before storm arrives in Western New York

  • Updated
  • 0
holiday travel

Angelina Davies of Douglasville, Ga., grabs her luggage off the carousel after arriving at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to visit her family in Buffalo for the holidays, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. 

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
As some of the busiest travel days of the year approach, many Western New Yorkers made earnest efforts Wednesday to "get out of Dodge" in advance of this weekend's impending winter storm.

While there was no evidence of a crush of travelers at around noon inside the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, those who had booked flights to spend some time in warmer climates were, indeed, pleased to be leaving Wednesday instead of two or three days later, when it might be impossible to fly out.

Darmell Eserlin of Buffalo was seeing her father off to New York City, where he was set to visit with other relatives before returning home to their native Haiti.

holiday travel

Little Audrey Stern, age 2½, is weary as she nears the end of her journey along with her mother, Cate Stern, of Charlotte, N.C. as they wait for their luggage at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on their way to visit family in Orchard Park for the holidays, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

"I actually did book him a little later, but I saw the storm happening, so I ended up moving his flight way earlier for today instead because I know he's going to be delayed way longer," Eserlin said. 

The National Weather Service has forecast what it expects will be a "once-in-a generation event" that will blow into the region just in time for the Christmas holiday. The storm, which will affect a good portion of the country, will be accompanied by freezing rain Friday, which on Saturday will develop into lake-effect snow as temperatures dip into the teens and winds whip up to as high as 60 mph, creating blizzard-like conditions, according to meteorologists.

It is enough to make Connie Wittmeyer of Orchard Park glad that she was taking a flight out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to Fort Lauderdale with her husband and their toddler.

Connie Wittmeyer discusses her travel plans to Florida for the holidays.

"So six months ago when we were booking, I purposely did Wednesday instead of tomorrow because you never know when a snowstorm is going to hit," Wittmeyer said.

"We're hopefully far enough away from the storm that everything will be cleared up by the time we get back," she added.

Michelle Greene of Youngsville, Pa., was at the airport with her husband to see their daughter off on a trip to Germany. Greene said her daughter booked the flight a month in advance so she could join her husband, who is stationed there.

"He's in the military serving our country, so she's joining him now after his deployment and, hopefully, she'll have nice weather. I'm glad she's flying out today instead of two days from now when it's going to be busy and bad weather," Greene said.

Michelle Greene talks about seeing her daughter off as she travels to Germany for the holidays.

Madison Deegan of Erie, Pa., who was waiting for a flight out to Orlando, Fla., had made her plans long before she heard news of the impending storm, but was pleased to be leaving before it hit.

"I was a little nervous about the weather and it getting canceled, and I also wanted to make sure I got down there in time," she said of her flight.

Still, with the storm expected to affect southern states, including Florida, Deegan was unsure of what she might be facing in Orlando. 

"I heard it's supposed to be pretty chilly, so I'm not really looking forward to that, but I am excited to get down somewhere else," said Deegan.

Madison Deegan of Erie, Pa., talks about her flight to Orlando for the holidays.

Rick Roberts of Buffalo was also headed to Florida with his wife and their children in tow. 

"We're going to Orlando, taking the kids to Disney World," Roberts said, noting that he was pleased that they will be someplace warm and without snow.

Rick Roberts of Buffalo talks about traveling to Orlando, Fla., before the storm hits.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Marin, a native Western New Yorker, was traveling back to her home in Texas, with her husband and two children.

"I'm originally from Lewiston. Left 20 years ago," said Marin.

"Yes, I have my dad who is up here, but our main reason coming was for the Bills game, which my husband and my son, Jordan, had gone to. It was the first NFL game for the both of them," Marin said.

Those planning to travel to Chicago for Saturday's matchup between the Bills and the Bears may run into trouble as the storm proceeds.

Sohaib Nabsar of Buffalo was headed to Tampa, Fla., with a group of fellow travelers.  

Sohaib Nabsar of Buffalo talks about traveling to Tampa, Fla., in advance of the storm.

"Honestly, there's been a lot of snow recently, so it's nice to get out for the vacation and like go somewhere hot," Nabsar said.

"Yeah, we had planned it for a while," he said of his trip.

On the other hand, Brian Koch, and his wife, Carolyn Moran-Koch, of North Buffalo, were just returning home on a flight from JFK International Airport in New York City. 

Brian Koch and Carolyn Moran-Koch of Buffalo wait for their luggage after flying home from New York City.

"Not pleased we're going to be stuck in the storm but happy to be home, at least, and cuddle with the dog and relax, I think," said Brian Koch.

His wife added: "I'm already making my grocery list, trying to think of all the things I need before the storm hits, prepare for the holidays, to hunker down, if needed." 

Travelers check in for their flights at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
Tags

