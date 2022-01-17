Travel warnings issued in Niagara County, Amherst, Tonawanda

The storm is causing travel hazards on area roadways, and some municipalities are asking people to stay off the roads.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced a travel advisory for the entire county shortly after 8 a.m. "for the duration of today's snow event." Residents are asked to restrict non-essential travel.

Niagara Falls officials have issued a travel ban for the city, asking for no unnecessary travel.

The City of Lockport also has issued a travel ban.

A travel ban in North Tonawanda will be in effect until 6 p.m., according to the mayor's office.

There is a travel advisory in Amherst until 10 a.m. Town officials are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel and for drivers to be aware of deep snow drifts.

The Town of Tonawanda has issued a travel advisory until 9 p.m., asking people to avoid unnecessary travel.

City of Buffalo officials ask residents to abide by street parking regulations in order to allow snow plows to more efficiently clear the roads.