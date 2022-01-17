Travel warnings issued across Western New York

The Town of Tonawanda has issued a travel advisory until 9 p.m., asking people to avoid unnecessary travel.

The Town of Niagara says there should be "no unnecessary travel" until further notice.

The speed limit on the mainline Thruway between Rochester and the Pennsylvania line has been reduced to 45 mph, the Thruway Authority announced.

City of Buffalo officials ask residents to abide by street parking regulations in order to allow snow plows to more efficiently clear the roads.

Trash and recycling pickup may be delayed, so residents are asked to leave their totes out, a city spokesman said.

The storm will delay trash pickup in the city by a day, Niagara Falls officials said.

Modern Disposal announced on Facebook on Sunday night it was suspending operations on Monday. Communities in which Modern provides pickup services would have their pickups delayed by a day this week, the company said.

The storm is also delaying flights at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines.