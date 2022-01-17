Travel warnings issued across Western New York

The storm is causing travel hazards on area roadways, and some municipalities are asking people to stay off the roads.
A travel advisory was enacted in the City of Buffalo shortly after 9 a.m. Officials are asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced a travel advisory for the entire county shortly after 8 a.m. "for the duration of today's snow event." Residents are asked to restrict non-essential travel.
A travel advisory was enacted for both the Village and Town of Lancaster.
A travel advisory will be issued in Clarence, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter just before 10 a.m.
Niagara Falls officials have issued a travel ban for the city, asking for no unnecessary travel.
The City of Lockport also has issued a travel ban.
A travel ban in North Tonawanda will be in effect until 6 p.m., according to the mayor's office.
A travel advisory in Amherst, initially slated to expire at 10 a.m., will remain in effect the rest of the day. Town officials are asking people to avoid unnecessary travel and for drivers to be aware of deep snow drifts.
The Town of Tonawanda has issued a travel advisory until 9 p.m., asking people to avoid unnecessary travel.
The Town of Niagara says there should be "no unnecessary travel" until further notice.
The speed limit on the mainline Thruway between Rochester and the Pennsylvania line has been reduced to 45 mph, the Thruway Authority announced.
City of Buffalo officials ask residents to abide by street parking regulations in order to allow snow plows to more efficiently clear the roads.
Trash and recycling pickup may be delayed, so residents are asked to leave their totes out, a city spokesman said.
The storm will delay trash pickup in the city by a day, Niagara Falls officials said.
Modern Disposal announced on Facebook on Sunday night it was suspending operations on Monday. Communities in which Modern provides pickup services would have their pickups delayed by a day this week, the company said.
The storm is also delaying flights at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines.
Because of today's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, NFTA Metro buses are running on a Sunday schedule. Buses were delayed more than 30 minutes as of 10 a.m., the NFTA said.
