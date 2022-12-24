 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Travel bans remain in Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans counties; Thruway, I-190 closed

  Updated
Travel bans remain in place Saturday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties as heavy winds and blowing snow created visibility problems for drivers, making travel virtually impossible.

Authorities urge the public not to travel in areas where a travel ban is in effect. Conditions outside are life-threatening and emergency vehicles have been getting stuck on the road.

The Thruway remains closed to all traffic from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line. The entire I-190 and I-290 also has been shut down.

The countywide driving bans have been in place since Friday morning and Friday afternoon. Sections of some area highways were shut down to drivers who are not essential personnel early Friday as officials prepared for significant icing.

The Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge also closed to United States-bound traffic.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport has closed.

These roads also were closed as of 8:45 a.m. Saturday, according to NITTEC:

• Route 219 from Peters Road in Ashford to Buffalo

• Route 400 from I-90 in West Seneca to Olean Road in Aurora

• Route 5 from I-190 in Buffalo to Big Tree Road in Hamburg

• Route 93 from Route 5 to Tonawanda Creek Road in Newstead.

Strong winds and blowing snow create a massive winter storm in many states across the U.S. States that have been impacted are Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming and more.
