Travel bans: Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans counties; Thruway, I-190 closed

Travel bans are in place Friday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties as heavy winds and blowing snow created visibility problems for drivers.

The Thruway has been closed to all traffic from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line, the Thruway Authority announced shortly before 2 p.m.

The entire I-190 also has been shut down, the authority announced at 2:13 p.m. The portion in Niagara County had been closed since 7 a.m.

Erie County's driving ban took effect as of 9:30 a.m. The City of Buffalo issued a separate travel ban, as did the City of Niagara Falls.

The Village of Kenmore also has enacted a travel ban.

Genesee County officials announced the ban at about 1:30 p.m. Niagara County's ban was announced just before 2 p.m.

Sections of area highways were shut down to drivers who are not essential personnel early Friday as officials prepared for significant icing.

The Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge also closed to United States-bound traffic.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport has closed.

Here is what was closed to nonessential drivers as of 7 a.m. Friday, according to the New York State Police:

• I-190 in Niagara County (between Exit 21 and Exit 25)

• I-290

• Route 219 from Peters Road in Ashford to Buffalo

• Route 400 from I-90 in West Seneca to Olean Road in Aurora

• Route 5 from I-190 in Buffalo to Big Tree Road in Hamburg