Travel bans: Erie County, Buffalo and Niagara Falls limit travel to essential personnel

Travel bans are in place Friday morning for all of Erie County as well as Niagara Falls as heavy winds and blowing snow created visibility problems for drivers.

Erie County's ban took effect as of 9:30 a.m. The City of Buffalo issued a separate travel ban as did the City of Niagara Falls.

As of 8:50 a.m., the Thruway (I-90) was closed in both directions between exits 57 in Hamburg and 57A in Eden/Angola due to downed high-tension power lines.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the Thruway situation was caused by a camper hitting a power pole.

State police said that westbound traffic from I-90 was being diverted at Exit 57 and eastbound traffic was being diverted at Exit 58 in Silver Creek.

At 10 a.m., the Thruway Authority reported all westbound lanes on the I-90 were blocked just before Exit 49 (Depew) because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer. The authority said all westbound traffic must get off the I-90 at Exit 48A (Pembroke-Medina-Route 77).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Sections of area highways were shut down to drivers who are not essential personnel early Friday as officials prepared for significant icing.

Here is what was closed to nonessential drivers as of 7 a.m. Friday, according to the New York State Police:

• I-190 Niagara County

• I-290

• Route 219 from Peters Road in Ashford to Buffalo

• 400 from I-90 in West Seneca to Olean Road in Aurora

• Route 5 from I-190 in Buffalo to Big Tree Road in Hamburg

• There is a full commercial vehicle ban on the I-90 from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania line.