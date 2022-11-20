 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Travel ban remains for South Buffalo, Orchard Park, Hamburg, other hard-hit municipalities

  • Updated
Updated travel ban and advisory map in Erie County

The updated travel ban and advisory map in Erie County, as of midnight Sunday. The City of Lackawanna, the City of Buffalo, south of William Street, and the towns of Hamburg, Orchard Park and Evans continue to have a driving ban until further notice.

 Courtesy of Erie County
While most of the lake-effect snow is done falling in Erie County, the cleanup continues and many travel bans remain in the hardest-hit municipalities. 

As of early Sunday morning, the city of Lackawanna, part of the city of Buffalo (south of William Street) and the towns of Hamburg, Orchard Park and Evans continued to have a driving ban in place until further notice. 

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, in an update late Sunday morning, said he's hopeful those driving bans can be lifted in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The rest of Erie County is under a travel advisory.

County officials are urging residents to follow travel restrictions to prevent additional blocked roads from accidents or stranded vehicles. 

Following the restrictions also helps snow removal crews, tow trucks and first responders complete their work.

While only light snow accumulation is expected today, heavy winds have the potential to create drifts and limit visibility, especially in flat areas.

In addition, crews need the roads clear in the heaviest-hit areas for snow removal.

Peter Anderson, spokesperson for Poloncarz, said crews are dumping snow at the SUNY Erie South Campus in the Southtowns and at the Outer Harbor in the city.

"High lifts and dump trucks are the order of the day," he said, "as this record snow compacts, it gets too heavy for plows to move."

For additional information, read: Erie County storm update: Attention turns to side streets; school openings under review; road closures

